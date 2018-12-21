Grantham Town manager Richard Thomas put his side's much needed win at Mickleover Sports down to them showing “character, concentration and focus”.

Wintry conditions almost had the game called off, and the home side might have wished it had been when their goalkeeper was red carded midway through the first half.

Thomas said: “The conditions were awful We had the wind and rain coming into our faces in the first half and we had to be really solid and get through the opening half an hour.

Town boss Richard Thomas and coach Dennis Rhule. (6186118)

“We had to take advantage straight away. They had to put an outfield player in goal and we all know that playing against 10 men isn’t as easy as it should be.”

The Gingerbreads did take advantage with on-loan Shaun Harrad giving them a single goal advantage going into the break.

Thomas commented: “At half time, we said we had to keep strong. They have a wealth of experience and we had to take our chances."

Mickleover pulled a goal back to level but the Gingerbreads' loyal travelling supporters were sent home happy if not cold and soaked as two goals in the last 10 minutes proved the Gingerbreads to be too strong.

Thomas said: “They defended well and got the ball out when needed. With them getting level, we had to not let our heads drop.”

The Gingerbreads now go into the Christmas period with plenty of belief with a home game against Stalybridge Celtic tomorrow (Saturday) and a visit to Gainsborough Trinity on Boxing Day.

Thomas said: “We’ve managed to string two results together for the first time since I’ve come in.

"We’ve got Tom Ward coming back to full fitness, after coming off the bench on Saturday. The games we’ve got coming up are tough, but we need to go in confident. We’re really building a great team spirit.”

+ Supporters are asked to please donate items to the Foodbank at tomorrow's game, when there will also be the annual collection.

Kick-off at The Meres tomorrow is 3pm.