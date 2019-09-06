Grantham Town should have bounced back from Saturday's nightmare home defeat with a win over the league leaders on Tuesday night – only to concede twice in the dying minutes.

The Gingerbreads lost 4-0 to Whitby Town on Saturday, all four goals coming in the first half.

Grantham joint manager Paul Rawden said the team's performance on the day was "unacceptable".

He said: "I've made individual calls to every player. They've taken everything on board at Matlock. That reaction really pleases me."

Grantham led top-of-the-table Matlock Town 2-0 until the 86th minute, but by the final whistle they were forced to accept a share of the points.

Rawden said: "I’m bitterly disappointed we didn’t get all three points, as the performance deserved it. We’ve come up against a very good side, who are in great form and that’s probably got them the point.”

Rawden and co-boss Russ Cousins this week signed 'Chib' Chilaka and he immediately made an impact, scoring the opener on Tuesday night.

Rawden said: “We’ve set up slightly differently but that’s what bringing in Chib can do. He’ll take the pressure off Westcarr and Smith, we’ve got so much football to come in such a short period. I’m delighted he’s got his goal.”

Rawden and Cousins now turn their attention back to the FA Cup as the Gingerbreads travel to Nantwich Town for the Preliminary Round of the competition tomorrow.

Rawden said: "It's a tough draw for us against a team that has done well over the last few years. It's especially important as winning is all that matters in the Cup.

"We'll be without Wardy who is suspended, but we've got players who can step up into his place. Hopefully, Rob Atkinson will be available."

Definetly unavailable will be new striker signing Chilaka who is cup tied as he played for Mickleover Sports in the previous round.

The Gingerbreads are due to face Mickleover on Tuesday night at The Meres, unless a draw tomorrow forces a replay with the Dabbers. Mickleover's own result in the FA Cup at Stafford Rangers is also a factor.

Nevertheless, Rawden said they would be keeping the Sports fixture in mind: "We'll be preparing for Mickleover. They've lost both their away matches so far, but have won all their home matches.

"They've got plenty of experience in their side, with Pablo Mills controlling things from defence."