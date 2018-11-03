Northern Premier League

Premier Division

Grantham Town 0

Warrington Town 2

Grantham Town went into the new month of November hoping to stop the rot.

The Gingerbreads gave a good account of themselves in an evenly balanced encounter until, suddenly down to 10 men, they were unravelled in the final 10 minutes.

The match got off to an indifferent start as both sides accustomed themselves to the sunny, mild but windy conditions.

The first shot on goal came from Warrington in the sixth minute, but Tony Gray's effort was too soft to trouble Grantham goalkeeper Theo Richardson.

The pace of the game became increasingly frantic after about a quarter of an hour when the home side's first chance came, but Remaye Campbell's header from a Ryley Thompson corner kick was repelled by the 'Wire' defence.

Gray's ambitious 25-yard drive rose over the Grantham bar in the 27th minute whilst, five minutes later at the other end, Warrington keeper Charles Albinson was out quickly to catch Jacob Fletcher's free kick.

Richardson, too, made a great reaction save to catch David Raven's snap shot from the edge of the box in the 39th minute.

The last real opportunity of the first half saw a Grantham defender head the ball out for a corner kick to prevent Dylan Vassallo getting a touch.

Having held their own prior to the break, the home were the first with a chance in the second period, but Thompson's cross-cum-shot was taken out by the wind in the 47th minute, following a promising break down the middle by re-signed Gingerbread Jamie McGhee.

Warrington broke clear a minute later but Richardson punched Gray's strike clear of the goal.

There was a bit of a scramble in the six yard box on 55 minutes, but Richardson managed to smother the ball that had disappeared amidst a gaggle of boots and legs.

A minute later, Thompson had a go from 20 yards and was not far over, whilst team-mate McGhee's 61st minute 25-yarder presented no trouble to Albinson. Then, five minutes later, Campbell's snap shot forced a diving save from the Wire stopper.

The game was turned on its head in the 73rd minute when referee Mr Tallis harshly gave Campbell a straight red following a challenge on Adam Carden, leaving the Gingerbreads with just 10 men to battle out the finale.

Grantham were struck a double blow when McGhee was forced to go off injured in the 79th minute, replaced by Tom Curtis.

Three minutes later, Warrington went in front, with substitute Bohan Dixon knocking in a Jack Mackreth cross.

The Gingerbreads' only real goal scoring opportunity of the final minutes was from a Curtis free kick but it was headed out for a corner kick, which also resulted in nothing.

Another harsh decision saw Mr Tallis award a penalty against Grantham in the 90th minute, following a challenge on Alex Whittle in the box. Mackreth blasted in the spot kick to complete the Gingerbreads' late woes.

Grantham Town: Richardson, Barrows, Luto, Fletcher, Spencer, Bird, McGhee (Curtis 79), Hollingsworth (c), Campbell, Siddons, Thompson (Bastos 89). Subs not used: Charlesworth, Nassunculo, Gibbons. Att: 219.