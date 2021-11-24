Grantham Town have wasted no time in appointing a new boss.

The Gingerbreads at lunchtime today announced the appointment of Dennis Greene as their new first team manager

Greene brings a vast array of experience with him, both from his time playing professionally and managing.

His recent managerial spells were with Boston United, Tamworth and AFC Telford United.

Greene said this to say about his appointment: "After being out of football for a while, I got the buzz back whilst managing AFC Telford.

"I have always watched what is happening at Grantham and I am looking forward to keeping Grantham in the league this season and challenging at the other end of the table next season".

A club statement continued: "On behalf of everybody at Grantham Town, we'd like to welcome Dennis into his new role and wish him all the success throughout the rest of the season. His first game in charge will be against Scarborough Athletic FC on Saturday the 27th of November."

Greene's apppointment comes after Carlton Palmer left the club two weeks ago. Jas Colliver and Matt Chatfield have taken the reins in the meantime.