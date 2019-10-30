As the Gingerbreads celebrate the 145th anniversary of their first match against another side, Grantham Town FC are delighted to announce that Dean Williams will be joining as director with immediate effect.

Having moved into the local area recently, Dean will bring his passion, energy and business acumen to the Gingerbreads, helping to build the club's future.

Running three businesses and studying for his MBA for CEOs in Sporting Organisations, Dean can not wait to get started.

New director Dean Williams (right) and Grantham Town chairman Nigel Wedgwood. (20418863)

He said: ‘I’m very honoured to be joining the board of Grantham Town Football Club, a club with tremendous heritage and history, and look forward to helping shape and build the future – an exciting one for all."

Gingerbreads chairman Nigel Wedgwood added: "I'm really pleased to have Dean coming on board. From first meeting him, he's shown a passion to get behind the club. I'm looking forward to how we can work together to build what we've already started."