Still looking for a return to winning ways, Grantham Town shared the spoils after a goalless draw with fifth placed Dunston at The Meres on Tuesday night.

The Gingerbreads have now not had a win since 11 games ago when they defeated Brighouse Town 3-1 away in the middle of October.

It was a cold and distinctly wintry feeling Meres which perhaps got both sides off to a fast and furious start, somewhat akin to the pace of that afternoon's World Cup tie between Morocco and Spain – but without the heat.

Grantham Town skipper for the night, Jonathan Wafula is pictured in full flight. Photo: Toby Roberts

Once again, Grantham were nearly caught out early on with Liam Thear firing over for Dunston with less than 20 seconds played.

Town's first shot came from Kieran Hayes in the fifth minute but it was charged down in the box.

Dunston kept pressing and for a while the absolute majority of play was in the Grantham half, with the Gingerbreads forced to defend to the hilt.

Grantham had a second opportunity in the 13th minute with skipper Jonathan Wafula having a poke from inside the area following a quick break, but his effort was easy enough for Dunston goalkeeper James Anderson.

The balance of play evened out as the half wore on and the Gingerbreads had further chances through Damian McCrory, Hayes and Matt Tootle, although stout defending was still the uppermost requirement for the home camp.

As half time approached, Grantham had a couple of chances to snatch the lead within two minutes but neither Lee Shaw nor Tootle could get that vital touch.

It was Town's turn to go on the attack straight from the kick-off in the second half, with Shaw firing wide in the opening seconds.

Five minutes later, it was Tootle's turn again but he scuffed his shot wide from a Joe Stacey cross.

It became an end-to-end affair with but with only really half-chances for both sides.

However, Dunston's Sado Djalo missed an absolute sitter from inside the six-yard box on 61 minutes, after Town keeper Dan Haystead had saved Thear's initial shot but left a loose ball for Richard Coulson to square to Djalo.

And then two minutes later, at the other end, Wafula fired over from inside the penalty area.

Haystead made a great reaction save to deny Dunston's Michael Fowler as the chances kept coming at either end, but they became less clear cut as the game wore on and fatigue began to set in.

Dunston substitute Jack Elliott spotted Haystead out of position and tried his luck with a shot from 40 yards, but the Grantham stopper regained composure and caught the ball above his head to save his blushes.

Haystead also had to keep his wits about him in the final few minutes. He tipped Thear's 89th minute strike wide for a corner kick. Elliott's flag kick was headed over by a Town defender for another corner. This time, Haystead got a hand to the ball and tipped it out of the danger area.

In the end, both sides had to settle for a point apiece, with referee Mr Donaghy blowing for time after three added minutes.

Grantham Town: Haystead, Tootle, Stacey, Barker (Tait 59), Jemson, Hall, Waldram, McCrory, Shaw, Hayes (Cocks 73), Wafula (c). Subs not used: Tuntulwana, Munns, Cole. Att: 181.