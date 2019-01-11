GTFC (6468080)

With two successive confidence-boosting wins under their belt, Grantham Town travelled to Bamber Bridge on Saturday looking to register their first away win of the new year.

The Gingerbreads took an early lead which they held on to until the final throes of the game when they managed to leak three quick goals and hand an unexpected victory to the home side.

Despite holding the lead for much of the game, Town manager Richard Thomas was not satisfied with the overall performance. He said: "We were nowhere near good enough. We said at half time that a one goal lead flattered us.

"We weren't close and have a lot of work to do. Old habits jumped back out and we have got to stop that if we are going to get results."

Grantham's early lead came in just the sixth minute, from a penalty after Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson was pushed in the box.

Thomas said: “We started quite brightly in both halves. Bradley has done really well to turn in the box and give the referee the opportunity to make a decision.

"Rightly, for me, he pointed to the spot, and Shaun has buried it to put us in front.

"They looked the better side from there on but, credit to the lads, they dug in put their bodies on the line and got to half time with that lead.”

And that lead remained until the 78th minute. A minute later, the Gingerbreads were trailing and by the final whistle they were 3-1 losers.

Thomas added: “The two goals in a minute weren’t good enough. When we conceded, we have to be ready. We’ve dropped out heads and they’ve just capitalised.”

Despite the disappointing defeat, Thomas said he and his side remained upbeat and were still bolstered by their back-to-back wins over the festive period.

Thomas said: "We’ve gone into training this week with a positive outlook, we have to.

"We’ve had great performances over Christmas, they didn’t come by fluke. They’ve come by doing the basics right, working hard for each other. It’s been a good week.”

The Gingberbreads are back on the road tomorrow (Saturday) when they make the trip to second placed Farsley Celtic who have gone 14 games unbeaten in the league

Thomas, though, was unfazed with Celtic's record: “Every match we go into is a tough one. I’ve said before, anyone can beat anyone in this league. It’s very competitive.

"We had an excellent away following on Saturday, they really get behind us and it’s great to hear. I’m sure they will be there on Saturday.”

Town will be without Saturday's goal scorer Harrad whose loan period from Matlock has ended, which will allow Tim Siddons to regain his place in the starting 11.

Grantham's next home game will see Stafford Rangers visit The Meres next Saturday (January 19).