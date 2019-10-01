Grantham Town could move into the play-off places with a win tonight (Tuesday) when they host Ashton United at The Meres.

It was an excellent afternoon for Grantham fans on Saturday as they romped to victory in a 4-0 win at home to Radcliffe.

An own goal and a Tom Ward header gave the Gingerbreads a two goal advantage at half time, before Andy Wright scored in the first game on his return to The Meres, before debutant Francois Zoko put the gloss on a comprehensive victory.

The Gingerbreads congratulate Andy Wright on his goal on Saturday.

The ruthless display from Paul Rawden's side allowed them to move two places up the table to sixth and remain out of the play-off places on goal difference only, with 10 games played in the BetVictor NPL.

Tonight's opponents Ashton United are back in the NPL this season following one season in the National League North.

Jody Banim's side were involved in a six goal thriller as they were held to a 3-3 draw away to Hyde United on Saturday to leave Ashton 18th in the table, and only a point above the relegation zone.

Steven Tames will provide the main threat for the travelling side with his natural instincts in front of goal.

Tames joined Ashton from Welsh Premier League side Bala Town where he scored 17 times in 21 appearances and also featured in the Europa League Qualifying Round for them.

Tames has also had experience at this level in a spell for Witton Albion where he scored 49 goals in 90 appearances.

Grantham boss Paul Rawden was extremely impressed with his team's performance over the weekend and is hoping for more of the same on Tuesday.

He said: "I couldn't ask for anything better than what I saw on Saturday.

"It's what we need to be like every game from start to finish. Playing with high intensity and showing our quality in the final third.

"Ashton have goals in them, they proved that this weekend but if we win our individual battles and play as a team, there is absolutely no reason why we can't go and get another three points."

Jacob Green is a doubt for Tuesday's game after he pulled out of Saturday's win in the warm-up due to injury. Tonight's game may come too soon for Connor Bartle who is working his way back to full fitness.

Kick-off is 7.45pm.