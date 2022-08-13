Grantham Town started their new season in the Northern Premier League East in the way they would have wanted on Saturday.

Following a goalless first half, the Gingerbreads stepped further on the gas after the break to defeat NPL 'newbies' Shildon 3-1.

It was a scorching hot day at The Meres with, thankfully, a decent breeze to give some relief.

Action from Grantham Town's 3-1 win over Shildon. Photo: Toby Roberts (58624245)

Despite the heat, the game was played at a pretty hectic pace throughout, with both sides at times displaying some neat moves.

Grantham had the first shot of the game in the fifth minute but Daniel Cocks' close range effort was blocked by Shildon goalkeeper Alex Curran, with Nathan Tyson volleying over with his follow-up strike.

Cocks had a second chance on 14 minutes with a header but could only glance the ball into the arms of Curran.

Shildon's first opportunity came in the 20th minute after a nonchalant Town midfield gifted the visitors the ball, but Aidan Heywood's eventual shot missed the target.

Two minutes later, at the other end, Harry Wood fired just wide of the post following a good Grantham move.

Action from Grantham Town's 3-1 win over Shildon. Photo: Toby Roberts (58624242)

Shildon threatened again in the 24th minute, a quick break ending in a shot from Wilson Kneeshaw but he was unable to get enough purchase on his effort.

Town's free kick specialist Steve Leslie got his first opportunity with a 30-yarder in the 29th minute, forcing a diving save out of Curran.

Five minutes later, Shildon's Deon Thexton brought a similar save out of Gingerbreads keeper Dan Haystead.

And Curran then made an excellent reaction save on 39 minutes to deny Damien McCrory success with his driven half-volley.

Shildon's Michael Sweet might have thought he was unlucky to strike the Grantham post two minutes later, but a goal would have been ruled out for offside anyway.

The last chance of the first half saw Grantham clear Chay Liddle's corner kick from the danger area, only for the ball to drop to Toby Poscoe who fortunately for the Gingerbreads blasted wide from outside the box.

Town had several half-chances early on in the second half, including one from Matt Tootle who fired over from the edge of the box.

The pressure soon told on Shildon and they conceded a penalty on 50 minutes after Cocks was tripped in the area. Ashton Hall stepped up to take the spot kick and struck it high into the back of the net for 1-0.

Action from Grantham Town's 3-1 win over Shildon. Photo: Toby Roberts (58624248)

Six minutes later and the Gingerbreads had doubled their lead. Leslie whipped in a free kick from near the corner flag and Ashton was there to dink the ball home.

However, referee Mr Wesson saw fit to even things up penalty-wise in the 59th minute, Jonathan Wafula culpable of fouling Thexton in the area. Thexton took the penalty himself and fired home past a correct-guessing, diving Haystead.

Substitute Town striker Ricky Miller came on just after the hour mark and immediately made an impact going forward.

A frustrated Shildon saw the wrath of Mr Wesson when he showed a yellow card to Shildon's Alex White for an awful foul on Wood in the 77th minute. Ironically, Wood himself then also received a yellow for a separate incident a couple of minutes later.

Miller continued to cause the visitors problems, such as his 83rd minute cross that Curran was fortunate to get to first before any Gingerbreads could pounce.

Shildon did have a couple of late opportunities to grab an equaliser, Joe Posthill blasting over in the 85th minute and

fellow sub Vinnie Steels glancing a header wide of the mark.

However, that man Miller stole the show with an absolute worldie of a goal, the shot from nowhere screaming into the top of the net from just outside the penalty area to the joy of the ecstatic Gingerbreads supporters.

Mr Wesson added a good few minutes or more of added time but it was game over for the visitors as Grantham Town said thank you very much for their season-opening day three points.

Grantham Town: Haystead, Tootle, McCrory, Wafula (c), Townrow, Hall, McBride (Tuntulwana 90), Leslie, Cocks (Munns 84), Wood, Tyson (Miller 61). Subs not used: Johnson, Jemson. Att: 269.