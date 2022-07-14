Grantham Town's first game in the Northern Premier League East will be played on Saturday, August 13.

The NPL published the coming season's fixtures this afternoon and Town's opener will be at The Meres when the visitors will be County Durham side Shildon.

The Gingerbreads' first away game will be against Long Eaton United on the following Tuesday (August 16).

Grantham Town's full fixtures are shown below.

Supporters' eyes will immediately next zoom into the festive period, noting that Grantham are at home to Lincoln United on Boxing Day.

New Year's Day falls on a Sunday so fixtures will be played on the following day, Monday, January 2, when the Gingerbreads will travel to Worksop Town.

Following tomorrow's South Kesteven Charity Cup final against Harrowby United and the remainder of July's schedule of pre-season friendlies, Grantham's first 'serious' game will be in round one of the Lincolnshire Senior Shield on Tuesday, August 2, when they will visit Stamford AFC.