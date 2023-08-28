Northern Premier League East

Brighouse Town 4

Grantham Town 2

By Graham Cowell

Another poor first half left Grantham Town too much to do in the second half at Brighouse Town on Saturday.

Errors at the back allowed Brighouse to establish a four goal lead. Although Grantham were better after the break, they had too much to do to seriously threaten the home side’s lead.

“First half today was pitiful,” said Grantham manager Paul Rawden. “In this league, you have to defend properly and for the first half we didn’t do that.

“We had nothing to stop them running riot for the first 45 minutes. We did it better after the break and got on top of the game.”

On a wet surface, referee Mr Beresford allowed play to run despite a few heavy challenges. Greg Smith got in a couple of headers, but did not stretch Harry Garman in the Brighouse goal. He fumbled the second, but recovered to gather the loose ball.

Two goals in two minutes gave the home side control of the game with a little more than just 10 minutes gone.

The opening goal came as Grantham failed to clear a corner. Jack Crooks’ shot was blocked by Smith, but fell to Mohammed Qadri to fire into the net.

Two minutes later, Grantham gave the ball away in midfield and capitalised on the Gingerbreads mistake. A quick pass found Myron Gibbons behind the Grantham defence. He had the pace to hold off the Grantham defence and shoot past Curtis Hall.

The Gingerbreads continued to give the ball up too easily and a quick ball often put the Grantham defence under pressure.

A 20th minute free kick was desperately defended by Grantham with Crook and Gibbons both having goalbound efforts blocked before Grantham cleared their lines.

Time and again Gibbons got behind the Grantham defence. Just before the half hour mark, he had two good chances. First, Qadri turned Brad McGregor and sent Gibbons away. Gibbons dragged his shot wide then, a minute later, was denied by a good save from Hall.

Grantham had two chances to get back into the game soon after. Ethan Bojang played in Akeel Francis and went for the return. Francis squared the ball but Bojang turned his shot wide.

Francis had Grantham’s best chance of the half two minutes later. He got on the end of a low cross but was denied by a great save from Garman.

Poor defending by Grantham again gave Brighouse their third goal on 38 minutes. A simple free kick delivered deep found Alexander Phillipson unmarked. Phillipson beat Hall inside his near post.

Just before the break, Brighouse added a fourth goal. A cross-field pass dropped behind the Grantham defence for Gibbons. Again, he had too much pace for the Gingerbreads defence. Hall saved his first effort, but the home winger reacted quickest to steer the ball into the unguarded net.

A half time change made Grantham more effective after the break. Rodrigo Goncalves came on for Seb Robbemond and Grantham played a more aggressive game.

Brighouse still had two good chances early in the second half, but Gibbons could not find a finish.

Grantham began to play some decent football and created a good chance on 57 minutes. Anthony Dwyer put over a good cross that needed a timely intervention from Curtis Peters to deny Smith.

Qadri blazed over from a good position for the home side before Grantham pulled a goal back. Sixty-four minutes were gone when a ball into the edge of the Brighouse penalty area fell for Dwyer. His low drive found the bottom corner of the net.

Bojang fired a shot wide of the mark as Grantham tried to get back into the game.

A second goal eventually came on 76 minutes. Smith and McGregor exchanged passes for the latter to deliver a cross that Joshua Grant had to head behind. From the corner, Sam Muggleton headed home.

Rather than spark a storm from the Gingerbreads, Brighouse reacted to slow the game down and take the sting out of Grantham’s momentum.

Grantham twice went close with 10 minutes left. Bojang’s cross was flicked wide for a corner and Dwyer almost got on the end of Smith’s cross, before Brighouse shut the game down to deny Grantham anything further from the game.