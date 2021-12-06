Northern Premier League Premier Division

Mickleover 2

Grantham Town 2

By Graham Cowell

Grantham Town dropped two points late in the game at Mickleover on Saturday.

Goals in the 87th and 88th minutes left new Grantham manager Dennis Greene disappointed in his first game in charge.

"I thought we could have seen the game out for all three points," said Greene. "Once they got the momentum of their first, it was always likely that they would get a second.

"The conditions were playing havoc in the second half. They pinned us in for the last 20 minutes and although we'll take a point away from home, we are disappointed to drop two."

Mickleover had the better of the opening half hour and, but for a great save by Jim Pollard and the width of the post, could have been in front.

In an open, fast paced game played in driving rain, Andy Dales looked most likely to break the deadlock.

Dales put a cross into the Grantham penalty area on 14 minutes that would have fallen for Josh Scott but for a timely challenge from Mathieu Racine.

Three minutes later, Dales went close himself. A free kick in a central position gave him the chance to curl an effort over the Grantham wall. A flying Pollard save with his right hand kept scores level.

Dales had another great chance on 22 minutes. A cross from the Gingerbreads right hand side found the Mickleover number seven unmarked. His header missed the target.

Stuart Beavon also went close for the home side two minutes later. He took aim from 20 yards out, but saw his effort hit the post and come back out.

Having weathered the Mickleover storm, Grantham almost took the lead on 30 minutes. Ryan Grant and Greg Smith worked the ball wide to Ali Aydemir. Ricky Miller met his cross, but he put a free header over the crossbar.

A minute later, Grantham took the lead. Grant sent Aydemir in behind the Mickleover defence. Arlo Doherty saved Aydemir's effort but could only parry the ball and Smith got there first to score for the Gingerbreads.

Dempsey Arlot-John shot wide for the home side before Grantham doubled their lead. Aydemir again was again the provider. Shane Clarke turned in his cross for a two goal half time lead.

Second half substitutions changed the game. Grantham replaced both Smith and Lee Shaw, while Mickleover used all three replacements by the hour mark.

For most of the second half, Grantham defended the edge of the 18-yard box comfortably. George Milner was forced across the edge of the Grantham penalty area two minutes into the half and eventually let fly but was well off target with his shot.

Ben Ratcliffe delivered a couple of crosses into the Gingerbreads penalty area, but Dales headed one wide of the mark while the other drifted away from any danger.

Two Grantham substitutions changed the way the Gingerbreads were able to play. An injury to Shaw and Smith being replaced by Nathan Modest meant Grantham found it harder to hold the ball higher up the pitch as the conditions worsened.

The Grantham back line looked very comfortable against anything Mickleover could throw at them for a long time. Pollard was a virtual spectator as Grant, Racine, Jode Adebayo and James Williamson kept the home side at bay.

The solid defending from Grantham crumbled in the last five minutes. With three minutes left on the clock, a cross from the Grantham right was swung into the far post. Ratcliffe had closed in and was able to bundle the ball into the net.

If the Mickleover first goal looked untidy, the equaliser was even scruffier. Two minutes after their opener, Mickleover won a corner when a cross was allowed to drift into the Grantham penalty area and flick off Racine.

The flag kick was swung into the near post where Milner managed to get the vital touch, despite the attention of three Grantham shirts, and forced the ball over the line to deny Grantham a win.