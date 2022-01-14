Grantham Town manager Dennis Greene believes his side missed a trick when they went down by the odd goal in three against 10-man Radcliffe at The Meres on Saturday.

The pivotal moment should have been the sending off of the visitors’ goalkeeper and skipper Cameron Belford after 20 minutes.

But Greene commiserated with Belford as he left the pitch. Greene said: “I think it was a bit harsh. It’s one of them, he makes the ref make a decision, it can go either way. But I thought it was a bit harsh.”

Attacking midfielder Elliott Durrell impressed on his Grantham Town debut and gaffer Dennis Greene is expecting great things from him.

Belford made referee Mr Saunby’s decision a little easier when he also pushed Greg Smith over right in front of the official.

However, Greene was still of the opinion that the whole situation was slightly farcical. He said: “Let me tell you, I mean it’d take five people to push Greg Smith over if he don’t want to go on the floor. So I thought it was a little bit soft.”

With their goalkeeper replaced by an outfield player, Radcliffe could be forgiven for expecting an uphill struggle – but that was far from the case.

Greene said: “I think that was the worse we’ve played, I thought we was really awful on Saturday but because of the sending off and with a player in goal we probably still should have won it on chances created. But we were dreadful.

“We had plenty of chances. We’ve hit the bar twice, we’ve had a couple cleared off the line. We had our moments but we didn’t deserve anything out of the game.”

The Gingerbreads had some players out on Saturday, including striker Lee Shaw who had tested positive for Covid.

Greene said: “We had some players missing that we had to get on with. It was disappointing but it is what it is. Every club’s probably in the same situation each week, it was just unfortunate we lost some really big players for us.”

However, the match did give Greene the chance to showcase one of his latest signings, attacking midfielder Elliott Durrell, who comes from Telford United, and was certainly full of running on Saturday.

Greene said: “He’s going to be absolutely fantastic once he settles in, he’s going to make a difference, so really pleased we’ve got him in.”

The Gingerbreads are at home again tomorrow (Saturday) when they host 18th placed Ashton United who lost 2-1 to Morpeth Town on Tuesday night, not having played since December 27 due to postponements..

Greene said: “We had them watched in the week. It’s just frustrating at the moment.

“If we win Saturday then that’s two wins out of three and then we go on to the next one and then potentially it could be three wins out of four.

“But who knows? We need to get our next win sooner rather than later. It’s still all there to play for, the squad’s getting better every week and hopefully this Saturday we can get a full squad back playing. And hopefully we can get ourselves a result.”

Kick-off at The Meres is 3pm.