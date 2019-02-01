Grantham Town manager Richard Thomas says he thinks the secret to getting his side back on track is to return to the footballing basics.

The Gingerbreads have not enjoyed the greatest of starts to 2019, their best result being a 1-1 draw at Farsley Celtic, and have not won a match since New Year's Day.

In their last two games, Town have conceded a total of eight goals with no reply.

Grantham Town manager Richard Thomas. Photo: Toby Roberts (6924967)

But Thomas said he feels no added pressure to get a result in tomorrow's match against Workington at The Meres.

Thomas said: "We need to be winning our home matches and getting something on the road. This is normal and it's what we've been trying to get since I arrived. Saturday is no different but we have to achieve it this week."

After a goalless first half, the Gingerbreads were defeated 3-0 at Warrington on Saturday, but Thomas could see the positives in his side's performance.

He said: "We're expecting a top three side to have more possession, but all those things we did wrong against Stafford, we were doing right. We were stronger in the challenge and made ourselves more resolute."

Despite the half time team talk being full of clichés, Thomas felt they all had to be said: "Keep it tight, work hard, don't let them behind you. You can hear those phrases up and down the country at half time. But they are exactly the words we needed. It didn't happen though, and it's frustrating."

Town will be without Ross Barrows tomorrow after he received a red card following a second booking at Warrington. Thomas said: "I can't blame Ross. We're asking them to compete and for the second booking he's got frustrated that he hasn't won the ball. His first booking was soft."

Tomorrow's opponents, Workington, had a weekend off last week, as their match was called off after Mickleover Sports had arrived in Cumbria.

Thomas said: "Workington are going to come and want to amend our win at their place. We've spoke this week about those basics which keep disappearing. Make the challenge, stop the ball, get it forward and find our player.

"With no match next Saturday, we've got longer to recover, we can push ourselves harder. Next week, whatever happens, I want to be saying we've done everything right."