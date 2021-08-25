Northern Premier League Premier Division

Hyde United 3

Grantham Town 0

By Graham Cowell

Two early goals left the Gingerbreads chasing the game at Hyde on Tuesday night.

Despite pressing their hosts back for much of the second half, a late breakaway goal from former Grantham striker Liam Hardy left the Gingerbreads beaten for the third time in a week.

“We didn’t capitalise on a good start and second half I thought we were the better side,” said Grantham manager Carlton Palmer. “We got caught with a sucker punch from our corner and had a number of restarts that we didn’t make the most of. We made a change before half time, and I’m pleased with their attitude today. We’ll keep working hard and the results will come.”

There were only five minutes on the clock when Hyde opened the scoring. A corner was only cleared to the edge of the Grantham penalty area where Tom Pratt was unmarked as he ran on to the loose ball and fired unchallenged past Jim Pollard.

In the early exchanges, Grantham gave Hyde too much space on the right hand side. Jonah Mitchell gave Josh Meade a torrid time, running past the full back and exploiting space on the touchline. Michell was able to run directly at Pollard after 10 minutes but fired his shot just past the post. Four minutes later, Pollard had to save a low shot from the winger to keep Hyde out.

A second goal for Hyde looked likely and came on 16 minutes. The Gingerbreads were exposed again down the left hand side and a cross was delivered perfectly for Liam Tongue to rise and head powerfully past Pollard.

Grantham hit back and forced two quick corners. From the second, Sam Scrivens had an effort blocked by resolute defending from Hyde. Mitchell was soon causing more problems for Grantham. He was allowed a free run at goal and drove in a fierce shot that Pollard punched round the post.

Midway through the half, a long ball forward almost caught Pollard out, he just got to the ball first on the edge of the penalty area. The loose ball fell to Mitchell who hit another low shot that somehow stayed out of the net.

In the last 15 minutes of the first half, Grantham got more into the game. Twelve minutes before the break, a long free kick dropped to Brad Grayson, but he was leaning back and lifted his shot over the bar. Just before half time, Jack Walters delivered a lovely cross, but Scrivens could not quite meet it with the goal gaping.

Grayson shot over again early in the second half as Grantham started on the front foot after the break. They enjoyed more possession and on 61 minutes almost clawed themselves back into the game. A far post delivery from a free kick was met by Adam Watson. His downward header was gathered by Joe Green in the Hyde goal.

Grayson almost got Nathan Modest in after 77 minutes, but Bradley Roscoe beat the Grantham striker to the ball. A couple of minutes later, a short back pass from Jordan Fagbola was chased down by Aydemir. Green raced off his line and only just got there before Aydemir to clear the danger.

As Grantham pushed for the goal that could have changed the complexion of the game, Hyde exploited the space the Gingerbreads left.

A great tackle by George Herbert inside the Grantham penalty area denied Tongue as he looked set to pull the trigger, but the next breakaway led to the final goal.

With five minutes left, Grantham were caught outnumbered three to one at the back as Hyde broke quickly. Tongue had a simple job of squaring a pass for Hardy to score with a simple finish.