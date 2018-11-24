Northern Premier League

Premier Division

Grantham Town 1

North Ferriby United 2

New striker Danny Durkin (9) is congratulated on his third goal in eight days by his fellow Gingerbreads. Photo: Toby Roberts (5593525)

Grantham Town put in a battling performance throughout and deserved at least a share of the points for their efforts, but the bottom-of-the-table visitors managed to hold on to their slender lead to record only their second victory of the season.

Perhaps it was destined not to be the Gingerbreads' day when they conceded an early goal in the fourth minute, with Jake Martindale tucking the ball away after Town keeper Jordan Wright fumbled an awkwardly bouncing low cross from Gary Bradshaw.

Grantham's first chance came two minutes later, but Fernando Bell-Toxtle's drive was charged down.

Parity was restored in the seventh minute when Jamie McGhee's delightful ball forward found his man in new striker Danny Durkin who made no mistake in chipping Ferriby keeper Lewis Exall from outside the box and into the back of the net.

The Gingerbreads then had a string of chances but to no avail. Durkin's 14th minute cross-cum-shot went just wide, Ross Barrows' effort was blocked two minutes later, whilst Tim Siddons curled just wide from the edge of the box on 19 minutes. Max Watters' seemingly soft shot still forced a diving save from Exall in the 21st minute.

Grantham continued to look the more dangerous going forward and another Watters effort brought another save from Exall in the 26th minute.

At the other end, Wright made a great reaction save to stop Gary Bradshaw's close range strike.

The Gingerbreads broke quickly in the 38th minute with Bell-Toxtle running down the middle of the pitch before laying the ball off to Durkin on his right. Durkin's first touch shot rolled just wide of the far post.

The last two chances of the first half saw Tom Waudby fire straight at Wright for the visitors on 40 minutes, whilst McGhee's 43rd minute corner kick was headed off the goal line.

The first real opportunity of the second period went to United in the 48th minute. Callum Harrison was allowed too much time and space in the box but he pulled his shot wide of the far post.

Town's first sniff at goal came three minutes later but Barrows' cross-cum-shot dropped over the Ferriby net.

The visitors regained the lead on 55 minutes with Bradshaw tucking the ball away amid the confusion of a penalty shout that surely distracted the home defence.

Ferriby almost went two goals up in the 66th minute when Joshua Vickers' downward header beat Wright but fortunately for Grantham bounced past the far post.

The Gingerbreads went close to equalising three minutes later when Watters headed Jacob Fletcher's 25-yard free kick goalwards, but Exall stopped the ball at the foot of the far post.

Barrows' 73rd minute shot flew just wide as Grantham continued to pressure and search for the leveller.

Siddons' 83rd minute shot from inside the penalty area was cleared off the line, and he then headed Oliver Luto's 25-yard free kick just wide two minutes later.

Town were unrelenting till the final whistle, but they were unable to find a second goal to salvage at least a point for their travails.

Grantham Town: Wright, Barrows, Luto, Fletcher (Yenibertz 71), Spencer, Ward, Watters, Bell-Toxtle, Durkin, Siddons, McGhee (Ofushine 58). Subs not used: Podier, Thompson, Charlesworth. Att: 328.