Lincolnshire Senior Cup First Round

Grantham Town 0

Spalding United 2

Grantham Town front man Rodrigo Goncalves is persuaded off the ball in the box by Spalding's Sam Cartwright. Photo: Toby Roberts

Lincolnshire Senior Cup holders Grantham Town fell at the first hurdle on Tuesday night, ironically losing to the Tulips who they defeated in last season’s final.

Despite the defeat, it was a good workout for the Gingerbreads, with Spalding’s excellent passing game showing why they are second in the NPL Midlands Division whilst having only played four games.

After a solid 12 hours of rain, it was a cool, windy and damp Meres that saw a much-changed Gingerbreads line-up on the front foot first. The match then became more end-to-end but with no real chances.

The first proper opportunity fell to the visitors after 11 minutes when Spalding’s Danny Draper squared artfully across the penalty area, but with no team-mate able to connect.

Grantham’s Harry Olivant broke away solo on the quarter hour mark only for his shot to be touched wide by Tulips goalkeeper Tony Breedon.

Three minutes later, at the other end, Town keeper Curtis Hall found himself one-on-one with Elliott Sandy and managed to paw the ball to safety.

The game went from level pegging to 2-0 to the visitors after two minutes of madness.

The first Spalding move began deep in their own half in the 28th minute and gained momentum down the left flank, resulting in dangerous substitute Jordan Graham crossing into the box for Lewis Hilliard to slot home.

Still in shock, the Gingerbreads were caught out almost immediately after the restart in a quick move again involving Graham, the ball finding Danny Draper in the box who picked his spot in the bottom left corner.

Grantham had a chance to pull a goal back in the 37th minute, Greg Smith sliding in to connect with Rodrigo Goncalves’ ball but touching it wide of the near post.

The Tulips had the ball in the net again in the 43rd minute but Town were saved by the linesman’s offside flag on this occasion.

Seconds later, Hall was alert to block two successive close range blasts and then had to dive to save a Joe Curtis effort.

The final opportunity of the first half fell to Grantham, but Breedon was equal to Olivant’s strike.

Gingerbreads boss Paul Rawden replaced striker Smith and keeper Hall at half time, whilst one of the Tulips managerial team was sent off a quarter of an hour into the second half for several presumably unsavoury comments directed towards referee Mr Caley.

End-to-end play resumed and the first real opportunity fell to Spalding once again. Sandy’s 63rd minute cross-cum-shot was deflected for a corner. Stephan Morley’s flag kick was connected with by a Nathan Stainfield header but Grantham managed to clear.

Olivant had a chance for the home side six minutes later but dragged his low effort wide of the target, whilst Spalding sub Ryan Robbins blasted wide two minutes later.

Tulips keeper Breedon was finally forced to make his first save of the match in the 73rd minute, pawing Goncalves’ cross-cum-shot to safety.

Goncalves’ 75th minute shot was on target but he did not have enough on it to trouble Breedon who gathered with ease.

Town’s next chance saw Eli Christie hoof his sidefooter over from the edge of the penalty area in the 79th minute.

Spalding sub Adrian Bilicz had his 81st minute shot charged down, whilst a Robbins header went straight to Town keeper Hall a minute later.

The final real opportunity for either side fell to the Tulips in the 87th minute, but Hall was equal to Morley’s well-struck 35-yard grass cutter and smothered the ball.

Grantham Town: Hall (Gadomski 45), Walker, Olivant, Ebanks, Tessler, Elkossi, Christie, Bojang, Smith (Robbemond 45), Goncalves, Zerboni (Mellors 26). Subs not used: Muggleton.

Spalding United: Breedon, Draper, Warburton, Morley, Stainfield, Cartwright, Barker (Robbin 67), Curtis, Sandy (Walker 67), Carvalho (Graham [Kent 89]), Hilliard (Bilicz 77). Subs not used: Sweeny.

Att: 177.