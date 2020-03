By

Grantham Town Supporters Club lotto, March 7 draw:

£200 – 417 S. Devereux; £10 – 142 K. Conboy; £5 – 25 C. Marshall, 182 P. Hunns, 108 B. Roberts, 119 Galaxy Fish Bar, 185 I. De'ath, 475 J. Wright.

To join the lottery, call Fred Jones on 01476 578364.

GTFC (31177904)

