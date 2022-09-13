FA Trophy First Qualifying Round

Sutton Coldfield Town 2

Grantham Town 1

Pictured earlier in the season, skipper Jonathan Wafula had the ball in the net for Grantham Town early on at Sutton Coldfield Town on Monday night, but the goal was ruled out. Photo: Toby Roberts (59298853)

By Peter Craggs

It was the proverbial game of two halves as Grantham Town bowed out of The FA Trophy at the first hurdle on Monday night.

The Gingerbreads started the stronger of the two sides and quickly had the ball in the back of the net from skipper Jonathan Wafula's strike. Unfortunately, that was chalked off for a foul in the build-up.

An uncharacteristic error from Grantham goalkeeper Dan Haystead allowed James Spruce a shot on goal which drifted wide of the far post. A warning sign on 13 minutes was when Rhys Hilton cut inside his man and unleashed a vicious drive that Haystead did well to save.

Ashton Hall then cleared off the line from Spruce as the Royals started to find their feet.

Grantham had two new starters in their line-up, Kieran Hayes and Luis Rose, and it was the new boys who combined to put them in front on 18 minutes. Hayes jinked his way to the bye line and delivered a cross to the back post area which Rose met with a strike that flew into the net.

Rose and Hayes continued to threaten but equally so did Spruce and Hilton and it was the latter pairing that were to bring the game level just before half time. A mazy run from Spruce saw his effort blocked but Hilton was on hand to guide the ball past Haystead from inside the box.

The equaliser seemed to spur Sutton Coldfield on after the break and their short sharp passing game was causing Grantham problems. Both Cameron Collins and Hilton had efforts on goal as the Royals looked to take control of the game.

Grantham were forced into two substitutions due to injury and it was the two subs who linked up to create a chance. Dan Cocks won the ball in the middle of the park and fed Robbie Atkin whose 25-yard effort went narrowly over the bar.

Sutton Coldfield took the lead on 75 minutes when Stuart Hendrie fired in a low cross that was met by Trea Bertie who bundled the ball over the line.

Hilton was denied by Haystead on 88 minutes and, at the other end, Rose saw his goalbound effort tipped away by Jon Brown, who then followed up by denying Cocks with his feet.

But there was to be no last minute equaliser and the referee blew to send Sutton Coldfield Town through to the next round and a home tie against Halesowen Town or Biggleswade.

Grantham Town: Haystead, Tootle, McBride, Townrow, Jemson, Hall, Hayes (Cocks 56), Leslie (Munns 78), Wafula (Atkin 60), Wood, Rose. Subs not used: Tuntulwana, McGrady. Att: 148.