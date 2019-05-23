Grantham Town have moved swiftly to begin recruiting for next season and today announced two new signings.

The Gingerbreads firstly welcomed the experienced Danny Racchi to the club.

The exciting 31-year-old midfielder began his career at Huddersfield before spells at Bury and York City. In addition, he has spent time playing in Scotland for Kilmarnock, and in Iceland playing for Valur.

Danny Racchi (11002807)

Danny started last season with Curzon Ashton before joining Hednesford Town, where he came up against the Gingerbreads at the start of March.

Town joing manager Paul Rawden was delighted to get the first name in: "Danny is the first of many names we'll see coming into the club. He's got bags of experience at a higher level. He's what we need in the middle of the park."

Racchi said he was really pleased to get his club for next season sorted so early on. He said: "It means we can hit the pre-season training hard from the off. We're going to be part of a new squad that knows what happened last year and we're going to want to put a smile back on the supporters' faces.

"Football is all about winning but we have to put the hard work in first. Paul and Russ [Cousins] put me under no illusions of what they want from me."

Greg Tempest (11002810)

Former Notts County and Lincoln City midfielder Greg Tempest is the second new signing for the Gingerbreads.

The 25-year-old has experience of the Northern Premier League as he spent the first half of last season at Basford United before joining Matlock Town. Greg also has Football League experience with Notts County and is a former Northern Ireland under-21 international.

Tempest played at The Meres twice last season. He said: "The support I heard from the far side was brilliant. They did a great job in making things uncomfortable when I came with Basford.

"Paul has told me that they were backed all the way home and away. That's a big factor in being sold somewhere.

"It's all about getting started now, pre-season is going to be hard work. The friendlies we've got lined up are good ones."

Town co-manager Cousins added: "Greg's got the experience we need to add with Danny. It's a massive bonus to have that."

