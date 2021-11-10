Grantham Town last night issued a statement to confirm that Darren Ashton has stepped down from his role as chairman of the football club.

After a few weeks of negotiations behind the scenes by Darren the club are close to finalising a deal to bring on board new investors who will take control of the club in the coming weeks once all paperwork and FA approval has gone through.

Vice-chairman Sophie Cope will take over as interim chairman.

Carlton Palmer (52209556)

Sophie said: “I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to Darren for coming on board at arguably one of the most difficult times in non-league football, with the uncertainty around Covid and a time when all football clubs were subject to restrictions, playing behind close doors, putting huge pressure on clubs; the football club would not have survived without Darren’s commitment to the club.”

Off the back of the announcement, manaager Carlton Palmer has also taken the decision to step down.

He said: “ I joined Grantham Town to work with and alongside Darren. Darren and I had a clear vision for the football club in the short and long term.

"Darren has showed great loyalty in me over recent weeks when results have not gone our way.

"Our aim was to remain in the league this season and build a platform to go forward, which involved use of the younger players within a budget. We have used several of the under-23 players and have signed some very good young players for the future.

"The loyalty shown in me by Darren I feel needs to be reciprocated and therefore with great sadness I have also decided to tender my resignation with the club.

"I would like to thank the supporters, my team and the playing staff for all of their efforts. I wish Grantham Town Football Club all the very best for the future."

The club expressed its thanks to Palmer for his hard work and dedication over the last few months, and wished him all the best for the future.

A further statement will be issued in due course.