Lincolnshire Senior Cup Semi-final

Grantham Town 2

Grimsby Town 1

Action from Grantham Town's Lincolnshire Senior Cup semi-final win over Grimsby Town on Tuesday night. Photo: Toby Roberts

Grantham Town could be picking up some silverware this season after they won through to the final of the Lincolnshire Senior Cup at The Meres on Tuesday night.

The Gingerbreads' opponents were essentially what might be termed a Grimsby Town XI, with the Mariners first team playing against Harrogate Town in League Two on the same night.

Grantham Town took a 1-0 lead into half time thanks to a rocket of a shot from Great Gonerby's own Brad Munns.

The Gingerbreads had a chance to double their lead after the break after Munns was brought down in the box and a penalty was awarded. Chris O'Grady stepped up to take the spot kick but his effort was saved by the Grimsby goalkeeper.

However, Grantham did make it 2-0 not long afterwards. Declan Dunn had an initial shot saved, and O'Grady latched on to the rebound but struck the post. Kieran Hayes was first to the loose ball and made no mistake.

The Gingerbreads then conceded a penalty themselves, from which the Mariners pulled a goal back.

But Grantham held on for the win to book themselves a place in the final in which they will face Spalding United who beat Cleethorpes Town 5-4 on penalties after last night's match ended in a goalless draw.

The final is scheduled to be played at Lincoln City's Sincil Bank, with the date yet to be confirmed by the Linconshire Football Association.