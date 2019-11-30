Northern Premier League

Premier Division

Grantham Town 1 Matlock Town 2 (match abandoned – fog)

Grantham Town goal scorer Kieran Wells.

Grantham Town's match ended prematurely as thick fog rolled in across The Meres on Saturday afternoon.

The threat of fog was always on the cards as it had already returned to shroud Grantham town centre prior to kick-off, but up at the stadium the game kicked off with full visibility.

Matlock pressured early on, with just the odd Gingerbreads counter-attack.

Grantham's first chance on goal came in the ninth minute but Gladiators goalkeeper Daniel Wallis safely gathered Craig Westcarr's shot from the side of the box.

Another good opportunity for the Gingerbreads came three minutes later, however, Wallis closed Remaye Campbell down and blocked his strike with his body.

Despite Grantham having to defend stoutly to break up Matlock's offensive moves, it was the Gingerbreads who went in front on 17 minutes. As mist began to descend, a good Campbell through-ball landed perfectly for Kieran Wells to lob the ball over Wallis and into the net.

James Berrett attempted to double Grantham's lead on 21 minutes but he blasted over from 25 yards.

The Gingerbreads continued to harry the Matlock front men and kept them at bay until the 24th minute when Piteu Crouz curled a beautiful shot in from just outside the penalty area. Diving Grantham keeper Adnan Kanuric got a touch to the ball, but it still landed in the back of the net.

Crouz showed his prowess in front of goal again in the 27th minute, firing a free kick in from the edge of the box over the wall and past Kanuric.

The game stabilised into something of a stalemate for the remainder of the first half until the Gingerbreads went down to 10 men on 41 minutes, after Charlie Ward was given a straight red for a late challenge.

By the time play resumed after the break, the fog had increased in density, but referee Mr Cooke was happy for play to continue.

However, for supporters – and, indeed, reporters – it was becoming increasingly difficult to see what was going on, both from the stands and on pitch level.

Grantham's Connor Bartle did curl in a great ball to the danger area on 50 minutes, but Wallis was up swiftly to catch with confidence amongst the melée.

The Gingerbreads looked to have drawn level six minutes later, but Wells's effort was disallowed, possibly by an offside flag, but the far side linesman was by now invisible, along with the corner flags, the ball and pretty much everything else.

With fog rolling in over the stands and descending on to the pitch, Mr Cooke decided to call a halt to proceedings in the 62nd minute – and rightfully so.

Grantham Town: Kanuric, Currie, Bartle, Atkinson, McGowan, Ward, Berrett, Dunn, Wells, Westcarr (c), Campbell. Subs not used: Tweed, Smith, Zoko, Goncalves, Broadhead.

