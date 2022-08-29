This afternoon's Grantham Town home match against Worksop Town has been called off due to a problem with the pitch at The Meres.

An ongoing issue with chafer grubs in the pitch has come to a head and the damage done to the grass has made it unplayable.

Despite extensive work to try to repair it and keep it playable, overnight issues have made the problem worse.

GTFC (3911404)

The chafer grub infestation is bad enough in itself, but the damage is worsened by birds digging the grass up to feed on the larvae of the cockchafer beetle.

Even worse, the grubs can attract the attentions of hedgehogs, foxes and badgers which will also dig up the larvae to eat, leaving the turf ruined.

The club is in consultation with football ground owners South Kesteven District Council on how to move forward.

And quite unusually, the Gingerbreads' next three matches are all scheduled to be played at The Meres – Rugby Town in the FA Cup on Saturday, Cleethorpes Town in the league next Tuesday, and the FA Trophy game against Sutton Coldfield Town next Saturday (September 10).