Even though they were bolstered by two new additions to the squad, Grantham Town still made an early exit from the FA Trophy competition on Monday evening.

The First Qualifying Round defeat came just six days after the Gingerbreads’ were dumped out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle after a replay.

Monday’s match, rescheduled from Saturday due to the death of The Queen, should have been played at home but the ongoing pitch repairs at The Meres necessitated it being played at opponents Sutton Coldfield Town who went on to win the cup tie 2-1.

Kieran Hayes (59358889)

Grantham took the lead midway through the first half but the home side levelled just before half time and then bagged the winner half way through the second period.

Gingerbreads manager Matt Chatfield said: “Of course, it’s disappointing. I thought we started really well and dominated the first half.

“It’s a great finish from Luis [Rose] to put us in front and I thought we had a good penalty shout when Kieran [Hayes] was tripped in the box.

“The blow was conceding in the final seconds before half time, their front two were quick and dangerous.

“The second half, though, we’ve had lots of possession but haven’t overly tested their keeper.

“While we push for a winner, they’ve caught us again with their pace.

“We’ve picked up a couple of niggles and got them off [the pitch] as soon as possible.”

Rose and Hayes were the two new signings announced this week. Grantham had to wait for international clearance for Filipino-English forward Hayes who was signed from Philippines Football League side United City.

Hayes, 23, was born in Nottingham and spent most of his youth career at Forest.

Luis Rose scored on his debut for the Gingerbreads. (59328825)

Twenty-four-year-old Rose’s former clubs include Matlock, Mansfield, Chesterfield and Buxton.

With Grantham Town now turning their attention back to the league, Chatfield said they would train last night (Thursday) before their longest journey of the season on Saturday, a 336-mile round trip to and from North Shields’ Ralph Gardner Park ground, colloquially known as ‘The Morgue’ – yet another fixture reverse due to the pitch woes caused by chafer grub-eating crows at The Meres.

The good news on that front is that the work is now effectively paid for.

The supporters’ club crowdfunding scheme has raised more than £9,000 and South Kesteven District Council has said it will make up the deficit of the £20k bill.

Gingerbreads chairman Andy Saunders issued an update on the situation this week.

It read as follows: “Last Thursday, members of the football club met members of South Kesteven District Council to discuss various points, including the pitch repairs.

“At the meeting, the council confirmed they were shocked and dismayed to see the scale and intensity of the damage caused to the pitch and were pleased to be able to contribute £11,000 towards the repair costs, and hope it becomes playable very soon so that the club can fulfil its fixtures.

“We thank them for the contribution and their understanding of the situation.

“We look forward to working with them further in the years to come.”