FA Cup First Qualifying Round

Rugby Town 3

Grantham Town 3

GTFC (3911404)

By Graham Cowell

For the second time this season in the FA Cup, the Gingerbreads were held to a draw and must replay.

Unlike the Lincoln United game, the first try to get past Rugby Town had everything – the lead changing hands, great goals, and another red card for Grantham.

“We had highs and lows,” said Manager Matt Chatfield. “We said to the lads don’t lose and we didn’t. The never say die attitude was there to see. Teams can’t give us a sniff late on as we will take it. We just don’t give up.”

In the first half, it looked as though the game could become a walk in the sunshine as Grantham began to dominate territory. After eight minutes, the two wing-backs combined with Damien McCrory crossing for Matt Tootle. Tootle headed his effort just over the crossbar.

Rugby got more on the front foot as the half progressed and won an opening when Dan Summerfield closed down Keegan Townrow and started a move for the home side. Madundo Semahimbo crossed for Justin Marsden but he shot wide of the target.

A great goal from Jonathan Wafula put Grantham in front after 21 minutes. Seemingly with nowhere to go, Wafula wriggled through two challenges before firing in a rising shot that gave Matt Hill no chance in the Rugby goal.

Grantham kept on the front foot with a cross from the left shortly after that found Ricky Miller's head but, from six yards out, Miller headed at Hill.

The home side came more into the game towards the end of the first half and Grantham keeper Dan Haystead had to be at his best to keep Grantham in front.

Seven minutes from the break, a cross from the Grantham left found Summerfield. Haystead made a great point blank save to keep Grantham in front.

The Gingerbreads made their task tough again three minutes from the break. A poor clearance from Townrow put Jake Wright under pressure. His clearance hit Semahimbo and rebounded kindly to take the striker past Wright. The Gingerbreads skipper dragged him down and got his second red card of the season.

Despite the one-man disadvantage, it was the Gingerbreads who struck first in the second half. Poor defending from the home side five minutes into the second half let Miller in and he struck his shot past Hill for a two-goal lead.

Grantham forced a couple of corners and it began to look as thought they would be able to see the game out. However, Rugby had different ideas and lifted their game after 65 minutes. Lloyd Rocci began to cause problems in the penalty area, flicking on a corner for Summerfield who again forced a save from Haystead.

Two goals in two minutes changed the complexion of the game. On 69 minutes, a low cross from the Grantham right was turned in from three yards out by Caine Elliott to put the home side on the scoresheet. A minute later it was all square as Andrew Kear fired a low shot into the corner of the net.

The home side had their tails up and put Grantham under pressure. Kear delivered quality crosses from the Grantham left, again almost finding Summerfield. Miller had a great chance to restore Grantham’s lead 15 minutes from the end. Harry Wood played him in and Miller beat Rocci but saw his shot well saved by Hill.

It was Rugby who looked to have wrapped the game up with their third goal six minutes from time. Again, Kear was the provider, finding Summerfield’s head. The Rugby number three beat Haystead.

The home side's celebrations were cut short two minutes into added time. Sisa Tuntulwana twice tried to get a shot away from the edge of the Rugby penalty area. Wafula picked up the loose rebound from the second effort and drove a 20-yard shot into the top corner to rescue a replay for Grantham.