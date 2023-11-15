For the second time in a few days, Grantham Town were beaten by a side who started the game just outside the play-off places and ended it inside the top five.

Despite a better performance than that at Consett at the weekend, the Gingerbreads got the same result at North Ferriby on Tuesday night.

They went down to a 4-2 defeat to remain 16th in the 20-team Northern Premier League East Division, writes Graham Cowell.

"All four goals were preventable," said Gingerbreads manager Paul Rawden.

"We competed but didn't stop crosses. We have to do the basics right.

"North Ferriby are a good side, but we defended poorly. We showed character but have to stop conceding easy goals."

Grantham started well, closing down space for North Ferriby and putting the home side under pressure, but not creating chances.

North Ferriby tried to keep the ball and build chances while Grantham played a contrasting style, getting the ball forward quickly.

Chris Salt headed on a Harry Lovick free-kick, but Rodrigo Goncalves was inches away from turning the ball home.

Josh Dennett went close for the home side after 15 minutes when he turned Thomas Zerboni and hit a shot that rattled the Gingerbreads post.

Curtis Hall made a good save from Josh Whitley after 20 minutes as the Villagers began to move the ball around well.

Hesitancy in the Grantham defence gave North Ferriby the chance to take the lead after 22 minutes.

A free kick to the Gingerbreads’ left-hand post was not cleared and Tom Corner took control inside the Grantham six-yard box to fire home.

North Ferriby were boosted by the goal and scored another two in quick succession midway through the first half.

After 28 minutes, a ball was allowed to travel across the Gingerbreads penalty area and came to Josh Dennett who hit a curling shot off the inside of the post into the net.

Seven minutes later Grantham were three goals behind for the second consecutive game.

The Gingerbreads missed challenges as North Ferriby played the ball through to Corner whose shot was blocked but fell to Dennett to slide in his second of the game.

Ferriby had three good chances early in the second half.

Danny East was sent through on goal but could not beat Hall while McCauley Snelgrove had two chances in two minutes to extend the home side's lead. First, he hit a shot that beat Hall, but came back off the post, then he forced Hall into another good save.

The Gingerbreads showed a threat of their own after 54 minutes as half-time substitute Osa Soloman curled a shot just past the angle of post and crossbar.

Just before the hour, Grantham pulled a goal back as Lovick played in Curtis Morrison and he crossed for Luke Hinsley to volley home.

The home side restored their three-goal lead seven minutes later.

After a Ferriby corner, the ball bounced around the Grantham penalty area with no-one in a grey shirt taking control. It ricocheted around as Hall again kept the ball out of the Grantham net, but Whiteley reacted well to head in the fourth goal for the home side.

Both sides had chances to change the score midway through the second half.

Salt hit a long pass for Soloman who cut inside and fired a shot at Douglas while, a minute later, Jack Johnson went close for Ferriby. He picked up a loose ball outside the Grantham penalty area and drove in a shot that came back off the crossbar with Hall beaten.

Once again, the Gingerbreads fought back and reduced the deficit.

With 13 minutes to go, Lovick was again involved. His free kick was perfectly delivered to the far post where Salt steered it into the net.

There was no late drama though as Ferriby managed the game out with few alarms.

The game was almost into added time when Grantham spread the ball wide to Walker and his cross was too long for everyone and the Gingerbreads could not fashion any more chances.