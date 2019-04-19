Grantham Town need just one point from their final three games to guarantee safety from the relegation zone.

The Gingerbreads’ first opportunity to do so comes at Scarborough Athletic tomorrow (Saturday), with Gainsborough Athletic at home on Easter Monday afternoon being the next chance.

What is certain is that joint manager Paul Rawden will be looking for an improved performance from the 4-0 defeat at home to league leaders Farsley Celtic on Saturday.

Grantham Town (8778355)

Rawden said: “Since we’ve come in, we’ve tried to pride ourselves on being solid at the back and not concede many. It went horribly wrong on Saturday.

“Saying that, the first half I thought we matched them; you can see why they are the league leaders. We’ve missed a sitter and a chance just before half time. We felt unlucky to be a goal down.

“We set up with pace again. Shane being out has meant Jamie Jackson has led the line. We’ve tried to keep the ball on the ground as we knew Farsley were good in the air.

“We spent the half time break saying how important it is to keep in a game. I’m livid with the second half performance. We’ve kept hold of the football, when we just needed to get the ball forward to the front three and try cause some damage. We’ve gifted them the win, they’ve not earnt it.

“Our naivity really showed. Their centre forward has brought everything single decision his way. He’s had the referee in his pocket. We could’ve done a lot more to make sure that didn’t happen. But that’s where the experience really shows.”

Turning his attention to tomorrow’s visit to the Yorkshire coast and the bank holiday Monday Lincolnshire derby, Rawden knows that both opposition sides are battling to secure a play-off berth at the end of the season and will be expecting an easy ride.

He said: “We’ve got a tough bank holiday weekend, we need a point to be mathematically safe.

“We’ve come into training this week by putting Saturday right. We didn’t need to say too much after that, as the players all knew it wasn’t good enough. They all know what’s required and they’ve worked really hard this week.

“Scarborough have an outside chance of making the play-offs; they’re not going to be losing that chance. “Gainsborough is a local derby. It’s the first time they’ve come here in the league, they’ll bring a few with them. It’s a chance for them to cement themselves in that final play-off place.

“But we want that point, and we’re out to get it. But we’re not looking for one, we want all three.”