Grantham Town have parted company with manager Dennis Greene.

The former Boston United boss was appointed at the Gingerbreads' helm in November following the departure of Carlton Palmer.

Despite an upturn in form, Grantham still remain 11 points adrift of safety in the Northern Premier Division.

They went down to a 2-1 away defeat at seventh-placed Bamber Bridge on Saturday and remain at the foot of the league table.

A club statement said: "The club would like to thank Dennis for his time with the club and wish him success in the future.

"Matt Chatfield has agreed to be caretaker manager for the rest of the season. The rest of management team remains unchanged."

The Gingerbreads are back in action on Saturday when they host 17th-placed Stalybridge Celtic at the Meres Stadium.