Grantham Town had a week of mixed fortunes, enjoying a good 4-0 win on Saturday but then enduring defeat by the same score in midweek.

The Gingerbreads disposed of Radcliffe with two goals in each half, but then suffered the same fate themselves when Ashton United visited The Meres on Tuesday night.

Needless to say, the players and the Grantham management team were frustrated by the contrasting results.

First team coach Adam Smith said: “It’s a disappointing night, everyone is very frustrated by it. We’ve come in on the back of a real boosting win, we’ve looked to carry that on and it’s gone completely wrong.

“On Saturday, we started brightly, we didn’t give them much time. Tuesday it was the opposite.

“We’ve been really sloppy and given a corner away. Zoko has got his head to it but instead of clearing, it’s gone in off the crossbar. The second, he’s skipped past us too easily. We can’t let things like that happen.

“We were down to two recognised defenders at half time but we were still in it. An early goal would’ve changed it, but we didn’t get it.

“Wardy has then got a knock and given away the free kick they’ve scored from. It leaves us then with Jack Broadhead being our only defender available in the squad.”

Grantham Town are without a match tomorrow due to opponents Warr-ington’s continued in-volvement in the FA Cup.

However, it will not be an excuse for the Gingerbreads to have a lazy day. Smith said the club did not want supporters going home disappointed like they did on Tuesday night: “They’re not having a day off on Saturday. It obviously wasn’t good enough.

“But we need to get them lifted again. It’s a loss and we’re disappointed – and we can put it right. It’s going to be a hard session for us all.”

Town are scheduled to visit Buxton on Tuesday but, again, that game could be in jeopardy if the Derbyshire side draw with York City in the FA Cup and a replay is necessary.

Regardless, the Ginger-breads will still need to be ready for The Bucks.

Smith said: “Buxton haven’t had the best league start, but they’ve done well in the Cup. We need to be prepared, as people were looking at Ashton saying to us we should do well against them. Football doesn’t work that way.

“We need to look at what we did on Saturday, how it changed so dramatically. With AJ coming back, we expected it to be a stronger line-up.

“Rob Atkinson is almost back to full fitness, so that’ll be a boost. Jake Green shouldn’t be out as long as we first feared on Saturday. Connor Bartle is getting there. We’ll wait and see where Wardy and AJ are at.”