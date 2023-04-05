Northern Premier League East

Dunston 1

Grantham Town 1

GTFC (3911404)

By Graham Cowell

A battling second half performance saw the Gingerbreads earn a point on the road at Dunston on Tuesday night.

Trailing by a goal at half time, they showed all the spirit that will be needed over the last four games of the season if they are to stay up.

“The point is massive,” said Grantham manager Matt Chatfield after the game. “They are a really good side and we had to adapt to what they were doing.

"We changed things in the second half and looked to get in their faces a bit more. We got the goal at the right time and had other chances too. T

"The main thing though was not to lose tonight, and I am really proud of the way they did that.”

Grantham went with an attacking look with Nathan Tyson, Mason Lee, Greg Smith and Lee Shaw all starting. However, for a long time it did not really work as Dunston shut the Gingerbreads down and the Grantham front line could not get involved in the game.

The home side were confident in their passing and movement and played the ball around well. Liam Thear posed a few problems for the Grantham right hand side, delivering a good cross after eight minutes for Richard Coulson. His shot forced Dan Haystead into the first save of the game.

Smith and Lee Shaw did combine well to set up Lee after 20 minutes, but Jon Shaw showed all his experience to get a touch on the ball and allow Daniel Staples to gather comfortably.

Dunston continued to win most of the second ball and were the better side but lacked penetration as the Grantham back line stood firm under pressure.

Carl Finnigan almost scored an audacious opener midway through the first half. His lobbed shot left Haystead stranded, but Jake Wright chased back and cleared off the line. Haystead was then well positioned to save as a corner saw a firm header on target for Dunston.

The home side took the lead 10 minutes before half time. They spread play well to find Sado Djalo who drove through the Grantham defence and was left with only Haystead to beat. He comfortably did that to put his side in front.

It was too easy for the home side at the back as Grantham offered no threat and had to change things at half time.

It took a while for Grantham to get back into the game and Dunston could have added to their single goal. Thear hit a free kick that Haystead turned away for a corner. Then Finnigan chased a through-ball and beat Wright, but lobbed his shot just wide.

The Gingerbreads forced their first corner of the game on 58 minutes. Smith rose highest and saw his header cleared off the Dunston line. But Wright was in the right place to nod the loose ball home and level the game.

Grantham were looking livelier, but Dunston were still a threat. On 67 minutes, Thear delivered a low cross that only just evaded the on-rushing Djalo. A couple of minutes later, Haystead made a double save from a corner, punching the first effort away, then gathering the ball second time around.

The game got a bit tetchy as it drew to a close, with referee Mr Conroy issuing six of the night's eight yellow cards inside the last 20 minutes. Dan Cocks could only be stopped by a foul on 76 minutes after he and Tyson had exchanged passes.

There were chances at both ends in the final few minutes. Jack Camarda hit a deep cross for Dunston that Finnigan met firmly but he could not beat Haystead.

Ashton Hall almost snatched a win for Grantham in the second added minute. He got highest to a corner, but again saw his effort cleared off the line.

There was still time for the home side to have one more chance through Finnigan. He was in the right place to meet Craig Baxter’s cross but headed into the side netting.