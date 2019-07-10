Friendly

Grantham Town 1

Grimsby Town 3

A good sized crowd saw the two Towns battle out an enjoyable encounter at a muggy Meres on Tuesday night.

It was a good shakedown for the new look Gingerbreads and promised plenty for the forthcoming league campaign.

But League Two side Grimsby were always going to be favourites and they promptly went in front after just eight minutes when James Hanson slotted home after Grantham keeper Andrews had made a good initial save.

The Gingerbreads were unfazed by the early set-back and, in fact, quickly exerted pressure of their own, with Greg Smith heading into the side netting just a minute later.

The pace of the first half became increasingly frenetic and Grantham gave as good as they got from their visitors.

Andrews saved Hansen's 20th minute free kick from the edge of the box and then the Gingerbreads equalised a minute later.

Connor Bartle crossed the ball over the box to James Berrett who squared across the area for Craig Westcarr to head home powerfully.

Baxendale went close to putting the home side in front in the 29th minute, with Grimsby keeper Battersby beaten.

Another good chance came four minutes later when Fernando Bell-Toxtle zipped in a 20-yarder but his effort was blocked in a gaggle of legs.

The final opportunity of the half also went to the Gingerbreads, with Berrett's 25-yard grasscutter testing Battersby's mettle.

The pace slowed a little after the break and the first shot came nine minutes in when Grantham's Berrett fired just over the bar following a good build-up.

Berrett tested Battersby three minutes later with a side-footed shot.

Both sides made second half substitutions, with Grimsby bringing on half a dozen pairs of fresh legs en masse around the hour mark.

The Mariners' reinforcements quickly made an impact and Grantham's defences were finally breeched in the 77th minute when Mattie Pollock headed the visitors back in front.

The Gingerbreads had a good chance to equalise again in the 86th minute, but Rodrigo was unable to get a touch to Michael Tweed's cross.

Grimsby substitute Ahkeem Rose showed immense speed to break away in the 89th minute. Tom Ward brought him down in the box and referee Mr Forder pointed straight to the spot.

Rose brushed himself down and fired the penalty into the back of the net to send Mariners fans back home happy.