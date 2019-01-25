Grantham Town head to high-flying Warrington Town tomorrow, hoping to put last Saturday's game well behind them.

It was an afternoon to forget for the Gingerbreads and manager Richard Thomas admitted it was an embarrassment for all concerned after his side went 5-0 down at home to lowly Stafford Rangers.

The result was even more disappointing and unexpected as Grantham had, the previous week, held title challengers Farsley Celtic to a 1-1 draw on the road.

Thomas said: "It’s embarrassing. We put all the time and effort on the training pitch, then we have to watch a performance like that.

“I feel for the supporters. We’ve been to Farsley, put in a great performance, then we come back to our own ground and we don’t turn up.

"We’ve let them beat us five times with pretty much the same attack.”

Thomas noted that his players had posted their own disappointment and apologies for the under-par performance.

Town skipper Charlie Ward posted on twitter: “We let ourselves down today. From 1-11 we were not good enough and have to have a proper look at ourselves and go again.” His central defence partner Chris Salt tweeted: “We can only apologise for that display.”

Thomas was clearly frustrated with his side's fluctuating form and expressed his ire on the training ground: “Training has been tough for them this week – as I’ve made it tough. They’ve got to be accountable. Seeing their comments on social shows that they are.

"We’ve taken steps forward and then jumps back."

But Thomas was swift to move on and concentrate on the Gingerbreads' next hurdle, tomorrow's visit to Cantilever Park.

He said: "I have, though, had to put a line through it and look ahead to another tough away trip.

"We have a chance to put in a performance where the supporters can be proud of what they saw.

"I've reminded the players that we have a following that is a dedicated bunch, of different ages, that all have the same passion for this club. We owe it to them.

"Saturday won't be easy. Warrington don't concede many so we have to take the chances when we get them."

