Grantham Town have raised nearly £2,500 to support their finances.

The Gingerbreads rely on gate receipts and matchday income to continue running the club. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they have not had a fixure for nearly a month, with their last game being a Tuesday night trip to Whitby.

Town have not hosted a match since February 29, when they beat Stalybridge Celtic 2-0. Therefore, following the announcement on March 26 that the Northern Premier League will be expunged, the club took action to secure additional funds to cover running costs.

Action from Grantham Town's 2-0 win over Stalybridge Celtic. Photo: Toby Roberts (30465913)

Town’s supporters and the wider Grantham community have risen to the occasion, with £2,460 raised in a matter of weeks.

Chairman of the club, Darren Ashton, said: “To reach the target set on the GoFundMe page is great, however we had no real target. It was opened as supporters had asked us if there was a way they could do something.

“I’m really proud to be chairman of a club which has such great support. We can’t wait to be back at The Meres.

“This weekend should be one of the highlights of the football calendar, a home match and then a Lincolnshire derby at Gainsborough.

“On Wednesday night we learnt that Danny Racchi’s dad has coronavirus and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. We’ve tried to keep the message clear from the club, we want everyone to stay at home, follow the Government guidelines so we get through the pandemic and back playing football as soon possible.”

In a statement, the club outlined the rewards for donors: “Supporters who do donate will be rewarded via a number of ways once the league has provided the assurances that football activities are safe to continue: recognition on an honours board to be installed at the ground; recognition in the next home programme; and an invitation to a

training session and a manager, players and board get-together once

football activities have resumed.

“The club would value and appreciate any amount donated, whatever people can afford in these testing and challenging times for our town and our community, as whatever we can raise will help to ensure that once footballing activities are safe to resume, there’ll be teams in black and white representing you at The Meres.”

To donate, visit Town's GoFundMe page.

