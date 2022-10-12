Northern Premier League East

Carlton Town 0

Grantham Town 2

Gingerbreads striker Lee Shaw scored both goals at Carlton Town on Tuesday night. (59946582)

By Graham Cowell

A goal in each half from Lee Shaw saw the Gingerbreads record their first three points on the road this season on Tuesday night.

A resilient performance in the second half shut out the home side who had scored four times in their last outing. Gingerbreads manager Matt Chatfield was pleased with the performance. He said: “They gave us exactly what we thought. We couldn’t afford to switch off at any point.

"First forty-five minutes we set out our stall well. We were excellent when we went in front to make sure we didn’t concede.”

Grantham started the game in a dominant mood. An early corner was met at the far post by Nathan Tyson, but his header was straight at Carlton goalkeeper Mike Emery. Tyson caused the home defence problems as he and Shaw linked up shortly afterwards to create a chance for Shaw. On this occasion, Shaw’s shot was off target.

Shaw and Tyson took the Carlton defence to task again after 13 minutes. The home side were caught in possession by Shaw, but desperate defending denied both Gingerbreads.

Carlton began to press Grantham hard but lacked penetration in the final third. When the Gingerbreads lost the ball on their right-hand side with 18 minutes played, Alex Howes could only fire his shot over the crossbar.

Shaw gave Grantham the lead on 25 minutes. A long clearance from Jake Wright should have been dealt with by the Carlton defence. However, Emery and Dan Brown got in a tangle and presented Shaw with a chance he was happy to take from 12 yards out.

Tyson was the best outlet for Grantham in the first half. A number of lovely passes on the left saw him turn away from the Carlton defence. He crossed for Kieran Hayes but the striker fired over the top of the goal. Nine minutes before the break, Tyson delivered a deep cross that Matt Tootle met at the far post but fired just wide.

The game changed after half time, with Carlton playing a more adventurous game and denying Grantham the time to put the passes in behind their defence. The Gingerbreads were put under more pressure than in the first half but resisted well. Lawrence Stewart put a marker down for Carlton three minutes after the break with a low drive that was off target.

Emery was in action for the home side just before the hour mark. He touched away a dangerous low cross before saving Hayes’ low shot to his right-hand side.

Carlton forced a series of corners as they looked for an equaliser, but Grantham defended well. Dan Haystead clawed one corner away from his goal, with Steve Leslie clearing the loose ball.

Grantham doubled their lead on 67 minutes. A flick on from midfield sent Shaw racing clear of the Carlton defence. He confidently slid the ball past Emery for his second goal of the night.

The home side were not dispirited by conceding a second and went after the Gingerbreads. Brad Wells missed his shot from a good position before Nat Watson clipped the top of the Grantham bar with a free kick.

Haystead pulled off the save of the night on 79 minutes. The ball pinged around off Grantham defenders before falling to Aaron Opoku 12 yards out. He only had Haystead to beat but the Gingerbreads goalkeeper closed him down and made a great save, turning the ball away to his left.

In the last minute, the Gingerbreads almost gifted Carlton a goal. Grantham’s Ashton Hall met the home side's last corner of the game. His header hit one of his own players, but fortunately for Grantham the ball rolled past the post.