Yaxley 0 Grantham Town 2; Report by Graham Cowell.

Grantham Town recorded their first away win of the season in style, as Yaxley were brushed aside with a dominant performance.

Goals 15 minutes from the start and end of the game secured the result for the Gingerbreads, but it could have been more.

Liam Hardy stepped up to fire home the spot kick (42999439)

“Everyone put a shift in today,” said First Team Coach Greg Young.

“We created chances and were on top, it was just a question of getting the goals.”

The Gingerbreads stated the game well, with three changes from the defeat at Mickleover, and a change to two up front, Grantham showed plenty of energy and started to create chances almost straight away.

Pressure from the Gingerbreads grew and led to a goal on 16 minutes. Ash Worsfold and Liam Hardy had previously combined to set Jack Stobbs free and his cross for Nail Doran took another desperate intervention to deny Grantham a goal.

From a corner, Worsfold was pushed in the penalty area, referee Mr Gregory pointed to the spot and Hardy drilled the spot-kick down the middle of Finlay Iron’s goal.

Stobbs was proving a handful for the home defence and a series of crosses teased the home defence. Iron gathered some well, but on 21 minutes was grateful to see James Berrett drive his shot over the crossbar from Stobbs’ cross.

A free kick from Stobbs flashed across the six yard box just needing a touch to convert it while Doran delivered a delightful cross after 35 minutes that somehow eluded everyone.

Five minutes from the break, Worsfold hit a low shot that came back off the woodwork.

It began to look as though the missed chances would come back to haunt Grantham after the break as Yaxley came out strongest. For 10 minutes, they had the better of the game, but couldn’t take advantage.

Grantham hit their stride again and began threatening the Yaxley goal again with their crosses. Stobbs delivered a ball that was inches off the toes of Worsfold before Michael Hollingsworth put in a perfect delivery for Middleton, but he couldn’t keep his header down.

With a quarter of an hour to go, Worsfold again found Stobbs who delivered a great ball for Remaye Campbell. He took a touch, then lifted his shot over the advancing Iron to double the Gingerbreads lead and leave Yaxley with no way back into the game.

Campbell and Manasse Kianga tried to add a third, but Yaxley did enough to keep the score at two while the Gingerbreads ensured a clean sheet at the other end covering well to deny Sam Bennett a shot in the 86th minute.