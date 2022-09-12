Grantham Town's first foray in the FA Trophy this season will be at Sutton Coldfield tonight (Monday).

The First Qualifying Round match should have been played on Saturday but was postponed due to the death of The Queen on Thursday.

The date change has necessitated tomorrow night's league match at Carlton Town to be postponed till a later date.

The Gingerbreads' next game after tonight is scheduled to be against North Shields on Saturday, another home fixture that has been reversed to an away match due to the ongoing pitch repairs at The Meres.