FA Cup

Preliminary Round

Nantwich Town

Grantham Town

Grantham Town's FA Cup dream ended at Nantwich Town on Saturday.

The home side went in front midway through the first half, but the Gingerbreads replied through Craig Westcarr to level just before half time.

However, the Dabbers scored twice more in the second half, with nothing in response from Grantham.

Att: 359