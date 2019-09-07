Grantham Town's FA Cup disappointment
FA Cup
Preliminary Round
Nantwich Town
Grantham Town
Grantham Town's FA Cup dream ended at Nantwich Town on Saturday.
The home side went in front midway through the first half, but the Gingerbreads replied through Craig Westcarr to level just before half time.
However, the Dabbers scored twice more in the second half, with nothing in response from Grantham.
Att: 359
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.