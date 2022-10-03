Northern Premier League East

Hebburn Town 2

Grantham Town 2

By Graham Cowell

A late Lee Shaw equaliser rescued a point for the Gingerbreads at second-placed Hebburn Town on Saturday.

Reduced to 10 men for the second half, Grantham went behind but did not give up.

"To be honest, it feels like two points dropped," said Gingerbreads boss Matt Chatfield. "We were the better team up until the sending off. We made uncharacteristic mistakes at the back, but still had enough to get the equaliser."

The two sides exchanged corners and chances in the first five minutes. Shaw, Nathan Tyson and Kieran Hayes combined's free kick up rather than out, but gathered at the second attempt.

For the first 25 minutes, the game was fairly even. Liam Murray created space after 12 minutes, but Haystead saved well again. Tyson broke away on the Grantham left wing a minute later, but his cross evaded everyone in the penalty area.

A cross from the right midway through the half caused problems in the Grantham defence. Haystead missed the cross, but fortunately for the Gingerbreads, Murray put his header went wide.

Ten minutes before half time, Hayes beat Aaron Thompson and crossed for Tyson. Good defending by Thomas Devitt denied the Gingerbreads striker.

In first half injury time, Grantham again found themselves a man down. Harry Wood was late and high on a challenge in the middle of the field. Referee Mr Downey decided it was a dangerous challenge and showed Wood a red card.

The Gingerbreads came out for the second half set to defend solidly, but took an early lead. Just three minutes after the break, Jonathan Wafula played a perfect ball for Tyson to run on to. Tyson was brought down inside the penalty area as he shaped to shoot. Ashton Hall neatly tucked the spot kick into the bottom corner.

As expected, Hebburn dominated the second half. On 52 minutes, Sean Reid laid the ball back to Thompson. His shot hit Murray and rebounded to Robbie Spence. Spence set himself, but shot wide.

A mistake from Hall on 56 minutes let Henderson in. Hall's under-hit back pass allowed the striker to beat Haystead to the ball and level scores.

Haystead kept scores level on 65 minutes. Reid played the ball back to James Harrison, but Haystead saved well at the expense of a corner.

Wafula had a great chance to put Grantham back in front on 73 minutes. Matt Tootle's free kick fell to Wafula. With the goal seemingly gaping, Wafula stretched and lifted his shot over the bar.

The game seemed to have slipped away from Grantham with 10 minutes to go. A cross from the right found Henderson in enough space to take a touch and fire a shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Hebburn probably thought they would keep their 100 per cent home record, but Grantham had different ideas. As the game went into injury time, a deep cross from the left saw Shaw get across his defender and steer his header past Shaun Newbrook to grab a point for the Gingerbreads.

With the new pitch at The Meres now ready to be played on, Grantham Town will finally be back playing at home on Saturday when they host league leaders Stockton Town who, so far, have a 100 per cent record with eight wins from eight games. Kick-off is 3pm.