Northern Premier League East

Stockton Town 1

Grantham Town 1

GTFC (3911404)

Grantham Town's long trip up north was rewarded with a point as they held second placed Stockton Town to a draw on Saturday.

The opening 10 minutes saw half-chances for both sides. The Gingerbreads' Nathan Tyson had the game’s first real chance when he dragged a shot wide from the edge of the penalty area.

Stockton then had a shot when Isaac Walker cut inside and sent a curling strike straight at Grantham goalkeeper Dan Haystead.

Opposing keeper Henry Popple was then forced into action when he made a reaching save to deny Tyson from heading the Gingerbreads in front.

And then Chris O’Grady went close for Grantham when he sent his header just wide, positioned unmarked in the 18-yard box.

An altercation between Tyson and Tom Portas saw both players entered in referee Mr Pill's little black book.

Stockton went the nearest to taking the lead on the 15-minute mark when Walker ran down the pitch towards goal but fired his effort against the bar.

Haystead was brought into action again to thwart Tymon just before half time after Walker found him in the area.

The home side had the first opportunity after the break when Kev Hayes put in a cross to the far post which was headed goalwards by Stephen Thompson, but Haystead was well positioned to deny him.

The Gingerbreads went behind in the 53rd minute when Walker controlled the ball and directed it with composure into the bottom corner.

Stockton went close to doubling their lead when Tymon showed excellent control from a Dan McWilliams clearance, with Kev Hayes then curling a shot towards the far corner that was gloved away by Haystead.

The 76th minute saw the Gingerbreads level the match. Substitute Kieran Hayes was running through on goal until the chasing Butterworth brought him down. Butterworth was shown a red card and Grantham were awarded a penalty. Damien McCrory stepped up to the spot and slotted the ball past Popple to equalise for the Gingerbreads.

With around a quarter of an hour remaining, Grantham ensured that 10-man Stockton did not get another sniff at goal, the closest the home side went being a hopeful 30-yarder from Kev Hayes that sailed over the crossbar.

Grantham Town: Haystead, Tootle, Stacey, McCrory. Wright, Hall, Waldram, Dunn, O’Grady, Cocks (Hayes 62), Tyson (Durrell). Subs not used: Jemson, Gadomski, Munns. Att: 528.