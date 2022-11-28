Northern Premier League East

Bridlington Town 0

Grantham Town 0

GTFC (3911404)

A more resilient defensive performance from the Gingerbreads saw them come back from Bridlington with a point on Saturday.

The game was fought out mostly between the two penalty areas with neither side able to dominate the game.

"After conceding the goals we have done recently, the main thing today was to keep a clean sheet," said Gingerbreads manager Matt Chatfield after the match. "We did that with a number of changes to the team. There weren't too many chances at either end and we need to be better when they come; but I'm happy with the point."

Four changes to the starting 11, including two new signings, meant Grantham looked tighter all round the pitch from the start.

Neither side created chances until almost half an hour had passed. The Gingerbreads cleared a Bridlington corner, but the ball was returned to Andy Norfolk in space on the Gingerbreads' left. Norfolk hit a fierce drive that Dan Haystead did well to turn over the crossbar.

Grantham's best period of the first half followed immediately as the Gingerbreads forced five corners in three minutes. Despite the intense pressure, James Hitchcock was well protected by his defence. Norfolk got in front of Nathan Tyson to concede one corner, then Jonathan Wafula headed wide of the target.

Late in the first half, Ryan Caulfield tried his luck from distance for the Seasiders, but hit his shot straight at Haystead. The Gingerbreads goalkeeper's opposite number then did enough to deny Wafula when he got on the end of Seth Patrick's through-ball.

Very little changed after the break. Early in the second half, Ali Aydemir beat two Grantham challenges and squared the ball for Caulfield. Good defending by the Gingerbreads snuffed out the danger. Patrick then got up to Norfolk to block his shot when the ball dropped to him from a Bridlington corner.

Harry Wood went close to putting Grantham in front on 55 minutes. A long throw dropped to Wood inside the Bridlington penalty area. Wood get a shot off that beat Hitchcock, but rolled just wide of the net.

Caulfield and Kieran Hayes had half-chances as the game settled between the two penalty areas. Caulfield hit a half -olley wide for the home side, whilst Hayes' 65th minute header for the Gingerbreads lacked the power needed to trouble Hitchcock.

Norfolk brought another good save from Haystead with 19 minutes to go. Josh Waldram got a yellow card for a foul 25 yards out. Norfolk hit the dead ball well, but as it looked like curling under the Gingerbreads' crossbar, Haystead made ground to turn the ball away for a corner.

Matty Dixon made a vital intervention 10 minutes before the end of the game. Wafula drove a low cross into the Bridlington penalty area that was destined for Tyson, but Dixon turned the ball away for a corner.

Bridlington substitutes Lewis Dennison and Matt Broadley had late chances for the home side, but neither could make their touches count. Dennison got to a near post corner, but fired over the crossbar, while solid defending by the Gingerbreads blocked Broadley's injury time shot.