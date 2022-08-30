Northern Premier League East

Tadcaster Albion 0

Grantham Town 0

Grantham Town defend in numbers at Tadcaster Albion on Saturday. Photo: Keith Handley (58977986)

By Graham Cowell

For the second Saturday on the trot, the Gingerbreads came back home having secured a 0-0 draw.

Although Tadcaster Albion had not made a great start to the season, with eight players unavailable due to injury, illness, suspension and new fatherhood, Grantham Town manager Matt Chatfield was pleased to have earned a point.

“We had to give changes to young lads and they’ve all done well,” said Chatfield. “We’ve kept a clean sheet and got a point away from home. I’ll take that.”

The opening chance of the game fell to Lewis Macrae in the first minute. He came in from the right-hand side and took the ball along the edge of the Tadcaster penalty area before firing a shot just past the post.

Grantham were under pressure from the opening minutes as Tadcaster denied space to the Gingerbreads and got forward quickly. Jack Crooks was put through in the third minute of the game. He was forced to turn before hitting his shot straight at Dan Haystead in the Grantham goal.

The home side had the most possession in the first half, but good defending by the Grantham back line and a lack of width from the home side meant Haystead was not tested for a long time.

A series of corners midway through the first half almost led to a goal. The Gingerbreads struggled to clear the ball, but no-one from the home side could get a shot away.

Brett Agnew got the chance to fire in a shot after 28 minutes when Keegan Townrow missed his clearance. The Tadcaster striker saw his effort saved by Haystead low to his left.

Four minutes later, Agnew almost got away from the Grantham defence again, but Matt Tootle and Haystead forced him wide.

Three minutes before the break, Haystead was in action again, this time making a double block to ensure the first half ended goalless.

The second half started in a similar fashion with Mark Ferguson getting in for the home side but shooting wide.

Grantham began to get some joy going forwards, Ricky Miller hitting the wall with a free kick after 54 minutes and Jonathan Wafula drifting a cross just too high on to the roof of the home goal.

Jack Carr had two half chances for the hosts but could not find the target.

The game seemed to tilt further the way of Tadcaster on 64 minutes. Agnew turned Charlie Jemson and the Grantham defender pulled him back inside the penalty area. As the last man, referee Mr Duffill showed him a red card. Ferguson stepped up to take the spot kick but Haystead made a superb save to keep scores level.

Down to 10 men for 25 minutes, it was no surprise that it was the home side who had the chances late in the game. Agnew had two efforts fly wide of the mark as Tadcaster looked for a winner.

Five corners were defended well by the Gingerbreads and Jack Johnson volleyed over the top inside the last 10 minutes of the game.

Haystead had to be alert once more as the 90 minutes expired. Carr picked out James Beaston but Haystead secured a point with another good save.