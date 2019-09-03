Striker Chibuzor Chilaka has joined Grantham Town from Mickleover Sports.

'Chib' started his career with Notts County, making one Football League Trophy appearance.

Since then, he has predominantly played in the National League North for Bradford Park Avenue, Harrogate and Gainsborough Trinity.

He was at Hyde United last season.

Gingerbreads joint manager Paul Rawden was pleased to get another striker signed.

Rawden said: "Chib gives us another option up front. We've got plenty of matches coming up and we felt we needed someone else in.

"He was registered in time to be available for the trip to Matlock tonight (Tuesday)."