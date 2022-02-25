Grantham Town go into tomorrow's home game against Witton Albion searching, as usual, for another crucial three points as they continue their fight to escape relegation.

Town go into the game on the back of their sensational 4-3 comeback victory over Ashton United last Tuesday, which came after three successive solid away draws against much higher opposition in Matlock Town, Warrington Town and Lancaster City.

Unfortunately, the Gingerbreads were unable to keep the momentum going on Saturday as their game at 20th placed Nantwich Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, suffering the same fate as all but three games in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Grantham Town striker Ricky Miller (left) scored four goals against Ashton United last week. Photo: Ed Mayes Photography (55093962)

Gingerbreads manager Dennis Greene was of the opinion that the postponent was a good thing for Town.

Greene said: "We was all en route to the game when it got called off, so it was very difficult then to just go and train. So we couldn't really do anything barring turn around and come home.

"You don't what way it will go, it is a very important game, and what you don't need is it being defined by the elements. If you go there and the pitch is boggy, waterlogged, you've got wind elements.

"We like to think we're jogging along quite nicely at the moment and you'd like to think, if everything's being equal then, we'd have a really good chance of winning.

"Sometimes games like that can be like a lottery where it's just a quagmire, the pitch, so I'd rather go there on a Tuesday night playing in better conditions. So I wasn't too concerned it was called off; the weather was absolutely atrocious on Saturday."

Greene believes the Nantwich game will be rearranged for sometime in mid-March or towards the end of that month.

He said: "Hopefully it works out better for us because Steve Leslie's now available as from Tuesday, he's now internationally cleared and available, and Ed Cook has trained this week. So there's two players back for us that can now attend that game."

Tomorrow's opponents Witton Albion are one place below Nantwich and just four points above bottom placed Grantham – so it's all to play for in yet another vital 'six pointer'.

Albion lost two of their last three games, the other being a win, also against Ashton United.

Greene said he was pretty much satisfied with his squad which now numbers "19-odd" players, and the Gingerbreads go into the match with currently no injuries or suspensions.

Greene said: "We're hopeful of a full squad. We had centre halves out injured but they're now back.

"We have got a couple of absentees Saturday through family events that were already booked before we signed them. So there's not a lot we can do about that. But we've got plenty of players to get on with it."

Kick-off at The Meres tomorrow is 3pm.