Grantham Town had the unenviable task of facing Northern Premier League East runaway league

leaders Worksop Town on Wednesday night.

The Gingerbreads would have been hoping to inflict what would have been only the Tigers’ second defeat of the season, Worksop having won 14 of their 16 games before the fixture at The Meres.

However, Worksop increased that win tally to 15 with a single second-half goal but, in truth, the North Nottinghamshire side did not show that much on the night to explain their lofty position.

Kieran Hayes (right) comes under pressure from a Worksop Town opponent on Tuesday night. Photo: Toby Roberts (61038900)

Showing little in the way of finesse, the Tigers did, though, have a large physical presence and basically relied on counter-attacks with long balls down the flanks.

Grantham kept play for the most part in the Worksop half, and in midfield, and richly deserved a point to add to that which they earned at Bridlington Town on Saturday.

Worksop looked at their most dangerous in the opening few minutes, Gingerbreads supporters holding their collective breath as goalkeeper Dan Haystead was forced into action three times in as many minutes, the first shot coming from Aleksandrs Starcenko after just 15 seconds.

Grantham’s first chance came in the eighth minute when Harry Wood broke free and sent a good ball forward to Nathan Tyson, who put in a cross when an attempt at a shot might have proven more profitable.

With a quarter of an hour played, the Gingerbreads had weathered the storm and the Tigers seemed to have lost much of their early roar.

Grantham’s next opportunity on goal came in the 22nd minute but Jonathan Wafula’s cross-cum-shot dropped just wide. Wafula then blasted a shot over the bar on the half hour mark following a long throw into the penalty area.

Worksop were the more organised side in some ways but constant harrying from the Gingerbreads disrupted any flow they might have.

Both sides had a further chance or two apiece but the first half ended in a goalless stalemate.

Grantham had the first opportunity after the break but Tyson fired over from a Josh Waldram cross. Their next chance came on 68 minutes when Wood tried his luck from 20 yards, his effort curling wide of the near post.

There were further chances for the Gingerbreads but with no result.

And then in the 76th minute, pretty much against the run of play, Worksop went in front after Grantham failed to clear further than the edge of the box following a set-piece and Starcenko slammed in a screamer.

The Tigers could have doubled their lead five minutes later but Starcenko slid in just too late to connect with Liam Hardy’s cross.

Despite referee Mr Ruddock adding on five minutes, it was not enough time for the Gingerbreads to find an equaliser.

Despite the defeat, Grantham manager Matt Chatfield was pleased with his side’s performance against the table toppers. He said: “Especially at home, our performances have been nowhere near where we needed to be. So, playing the league leaders we have to put performance first and foremost.

“And that’s what we’ve done. We’ve battled for 90 minutes and ultimately we got outdone by that great goal.

“As much as you can be happy losing a game of football, I’m proud of the lads, of how they’ve not caved in, how they’ve really gone toe-to-toe with them.”

Grantham Town are at home against Sheffield FC on Saturday (3pm kick-off) and again on Tuesday night (7.45pm) when they host Dunston.