A team of Grantham Town Supporters took on the Grantham Town Academy Coaches for the Memorial Trophy and to raise funds for the Academy.

Prior to kick-off, both sides observed a minute's silence to remember the supporters that passed away in the previous season.

A competitive match ensued, however the youthfulness of the younger coaches took charge over an ageing and tiring back four of the supporters, side.

Grantham Town Supporters took on the club's Academy Coaches team. (39855803)

The highlight of the match came through a long kick from goalkeeper George McCorquodale to former club chairman Nigel Wedgwood who put pressure on the Coaches keeper to make a mistake and he was able to prod the ball over the line.

The full time score was 9-3 to the Academy Coaches. Coaches' goals were scored by Park (3), L. Bland (2), Chapman (2), Watson and Macey, whilst the Supporters' other two were scored by Raado and Smalley.

Current club chairman Darren Ashton, turning out for the Coaches, thanked those who played and came to support, before presenting the trophy. He said: "It's been great to have a laugh and to see everyone. We hope that we can carry on this into the season ahead."

A total of £480 was raised and a donation was made to Tom Vorley and his fund-raiser for his five-year-old nephew Zak who was diagnosed with Philadelphia chromosome acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. The fund-raiser is to give Zak as much as he wants to enjoy life as best he can.

