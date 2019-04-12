Grantham Town briefly moved up to 14th in the league after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Lancaster City, however, results midweek dropped the Gingerbreads back down to 15th.

Town are almost mathematically safe from the drop, and all three points on Saturday would have been beneficial, especially as Grantham led from early on at Lancaster, but unfortunately the home side grabbed an equaliser in the dying throes.

Gingerbreads joint manager Paul Rawden said: "To come away from a place where it's difficult to get anything at the moment is great, but it could have been so much better. And that's a testament to how the lads are playing.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith gave the Gingerbreads the lead on Saturday. (8456283)

"When we got there, we saw how wide the pitch was; we knew we could take advantage of that using Jordan and Akeel's pace to get round the back."

And Town snatched the lead early on at Giant Axe after a cool finish from winger Jordan Adebayo-Smith.

Rawden commented: "Three minutes in, Jack McGovern has taken the ball forward and slipped the ball through to Jordan. He's steadied himself and fired low and hard beyond their keeper. It's a great start."

The goal was a big wake-up call for City who then started to get a foothold in the game and push forward to create some goal scoring chances.

In the 35th minute, Grantham were forced into a sub with the injured Kern Miller going off to be replaced by Obaro.

The remainder of the first half saw City edge the play over Grantham, which led to a chance for a Matty Blinkhorn header from a deep cross, but his effort went just wide of the Grantham post.

Minutes later, there was almost a calamitous moment for Grantham keeper Sam Andrew who nearly spilled the ball into his own net, only for it to go out for a corner.

The resulting corner led to further scrambles in the Grantham box, as City looked to secure an equaliser before half time.

Both teams came back out for the second half with the advantage still with the Gingerbreads.

The early minutes of the second half saw City goalkeeper Jack Sims called into action for the first time since the opening goal, to make an easy catch from a Grantham cross.

But City were still pushing for an equaliser.

After the hour mark, City made two successive substitutions to turn the game around. The first of which saw Charlie Bailey come on for Tom Kilifin then a few minutes later, Paul Dawson made way for Charlie Russell.

As the minutes were running down, a good finish from the substitute Bailey levelled the score just before the 90th minute.

But the drama did not end there. In the five added minutes of injury time, Brad Carsley struck the Grantham bar to deny City a last minute winner and the Gingerbreads held on for a good share of the points.

Rawden said: "We've battled hard, as Lancaster have taken some valuable points at home and you can see why. They've made use every use of the pitch.

"We've defended really solid throughout the first half, even when Kern has gone off. Obaro has stepped in, after not a lot of football recently, and been superb.

"We've created a lot of chances throughout the match. In the second half Dawson, Akeel and Jordan have all had chances, but we couldn't find a way through.

"Even after they scored, we had a goal scramble but they threw bodies in the way. They've also had a big chance to win it."

Grantham Town have just four fixtures remaining, including two potentially mouth-watering home games – league leaders Farsley Celtic tomorrow and Lincolnshire rivals Gainsborough Trinity on Easter Monday.

Looking towards tomorrow's clash with Farsley, Rawden said: "Results went for us again both on Saturday and midweek. We've got the league leaders coming but we know if we get something and results go our way we're safe.

"First job is to get something. Now we're a settled squad, it's really helping. The mood is really good.

"It's our penultimate home match, we've had a brilliant following for a really long journey last week. Hopefully we'll have a really good gate this week."

Kick-off at The Meres tomorrow is 3pm.

+ The Gingerbreads Soccer School is holding a free session on Tuesday from 10am till 11am.

To register please email soccerschool@granthamtownfc.com

This is ahead of the club's Academy trials day for the 2019/20 season.

To register, contact Alex Watson on 07515 442458 or email alex@granthamsportsacademy.co.uk