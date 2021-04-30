Grantham Town FC will join with the rest of English football as they boycott social media this weekend.

The FA, Premier League, EFL, FA Women’s Super League, FA Women’s Championship, PFA, LMA, PGMOL, Kick It Out and the FSA will unite for a social media boycott from 3pm today (Friday) until 11.59pm on Monday, May 3, in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to

football.

This has been scheduled to take place across a full fixture programme in the men’s and women’s professional game and will see clubs across the Premier League, EFL, WSL and Women’s Championship switch off their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Darren Ashton (29695940)

Gingerbreads chairman, Darren Ashton said: “We all have to take a stand.

“Football is using its voice to say to social media companies that what they’re currently doing is not enough to stop racist abuse.

“It’s not just players at the highest level that receive racist abuse, it is all levels and it’s not just footballers.

“We may be a small voice in the boycott but it counts. This weekend with the Trials match, we’ve got the Offside Trust coming to present us with a banner to put up at the ground.

“These are positive things for us to share, but they can wait.”

Edleen John, of the FA, said: “It’s simply unacceptable that people across English football and society more broadly continue to be subjected to discriminatory abuse online on a daily basis, with no real-world consequences for perpetrators.

“This needs to change quickly, and we continue to urge social media companies to act now to address

this.”