Grantham Town face National League North side Kettering Town on Tuesday

By John Burgess
Published: 10:01, 17 January 2022
Grantham Town fans missed out on a home game on Saturday but can get a fix of football when the Gingerbreads host Kettering Town in a friendly on Tuesday night.

On Friday afternoon, the Northern Premier League informed Grantham Town that Saturday's match against Ashton United would be postponed due to Covid within the opposition camp.

Kettering should prove an interesting proposition for manager Dennis Greene's Gingerbreads, the Poppies having recorded three wins out of their last four games to move them up to eighth in the National League North.

Dennis Greene (53962483)
Kick-off on Tuesday night is 7.45pm and admission is £5 adults, £3 concessions, £1 under-18s and under-14s free if accompanied by a paying adult.

