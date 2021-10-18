Northern Premier League Premier Division

FC United of Manchester 0

Grantham Town 1

GTFC (41161164)

By Graham Cowell

Jonathan Wafula’s 34th minute header was the difference between the two sides on the scoresheet on Saturday, giving the Gingerbreads their third win on the road this season in front of a crowd of more than 1,700.

The defensive performance was vital to the win, with goalkeeper Jim Pollard and Henry Eze, in particular, outstanding in a never-say-die back line.

Both sides probed for the initial opening as Grantham found some space to press FC United back in the early minutes. The home side shared the early possession, but their final ball let them down from some good midfield play.

Town scrapped for every ball and continued to harry their opponents all around the pitch.

Wafula got a good touch on for Lee Shaw after 12 minutes. Shaw played in Ali Aydemir on the right and he hit a good shot across FC United goalkeeper Dan Lavercombe. Lavercombe had to dive at full stretch to turn Aydemir’s effort away for a corner.

There was some space behind the Grantham defence in the first half that FC United began to exploit. However, they found Pollard in fine form. He made two quick saves after 20 minutes.

Cedric Main won the ball and played in Hayden Campbell. Campbell hit his shot early, but Pollard parried the effort calmly and recovered the ball well. A minute later, AJ Adelekan lost the ball in a dangerous position and Adam Dodd found Paul Ennis. Pollard easily took his low effort.

Adelekan put in some great cover defending when Ennis put Regan Linney away in space. The ball came out to Joe White who fired wide of the mark.

Curtis Jones missed a good chance for the home side from a corner, lifting his effort over the crossbar before the Gingerbreads took the lead from a flag kick of their own.

Harvey Grice got his delivery just right to find Wafula on the six-yard line. A powerful header gave Lavercombe no chance and put the Gingerbreads in front.

The home side came straight back at Grantham and created several chances before the half time break. Sam Burns teed up Main, but a combination of Adelekan and Thierry Latty-Fairweather held up the FC United’s striker who shot three yards wide.

Linney then had a great chance when he was played through with only Pollard to beat. The Grantham goalkeeper got everything right to keep out the FC United winger.

Main was heavily involved again before half time. Burns set him up five minutes before the break. Main shot straight at Pollard with James Williamson on hand to clear things up.

The FC United number 10 claimed a penalty on the stroke of half time. He went to the ground as he backed into the Gingerbreads defence, but referee Mr Tyers was not interested.

Manny Kianga produced the first chance of the second half when his cross was played on by Shaw for Shane Clarke. Clarke’s effort was deflected wide for a corner.

From that point on, the second half became a Grantham rearguard.

Eze in particular defended magnificently. He won every header and tackle and was often well positioned to break up attacks.

Adelekan, Latty-Fairweather and Williamson followed suit as Grantham won tackle after tackle on the edge of the penalty area and always seemed able to get a block in or get a foot in to clear danger.

Main had another golden chance to level scores on 68 minutes. Michael Donahue picked him out with a good cross. Main had a free header but could not hit the target.

Grantham frustrated the home side who applied almost constant pressure on the Gingerbreads but could not trouble Pollard for long periods of time. When Linney did get a shot away, Pollard gathered it at the second attempt.

Linney’s frustration earned him a yellow card after 71 minutes when he deliberately pushed Aydemir into the perimeter wall. Mr Tyers was generous when a red card would not have been out of line.

Adelekan recovered well to block Jordan Simpson’s effort with seven minutes to go. The ball rebounded off the Gingerbreads defender to the FC United midfielder, but Adelekan reacted quickly to stop the danger.

Grantham almost doubled their lead five minutes from time. Finlay Shrimpton put the ball into the danger zone and FC United defender Jones and goalkeeper Lavercombe hesitated and nearly allowed Shaw to nip in between the pair.

Two gilt edged chances came and went in the dying minutes for the home side as Grantham earned their three points.

An 88th minute corner dropped to Omar Sanyang in space 10 yards out. Sanyang snatched at the chance and fired his effort over the top.

In the third minute of injury time, Linney and Burns exchanged passes on the edge of the Grantham penalty area.

FC United’s afternoon was summed up by Burns’ effort that went wide as Grantham held out for the win.